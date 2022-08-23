Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers and getting ready for the season opener in Dallas.

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The long awaited return to the Buccaneers of quarterback Tom Brady is over. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brady is back at the AdventHealth Training Center after being away from the team for 11 days.

And yes, Tom Brady is back in the building with the Bucs today, as expected. His excused absence to deal with personal matters works out to 11 days away from the team. Bucs will practice at 12:45 today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

The speculation of why Brady was gone has dominated the social media newsfeeds. With conspiracies and speculation running rampant, it’s time to get back to football.

Are you a Buccaneers’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.