Tom Brady is retired and next up is his business, movies and Fox Sports plus plenty of endoresements.

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has officially filed his retirement papers with the NFL. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “this letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028.”

Obviously Brady could decide to return even with filing this paperwork. However it seems less likely he changes his mind about hanging them up.

Reports have Brady starting his broadcasting career with Fox in 2024. That deal names Brady as a “Brand Ambassador” and is for 10-years and $375 million. Not a bad fall-back gig if you can get it.

The GOAT finished his career a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career. He is also the all-time leader in touchdown passes, yards, attempts and completions.

This obviously affects the Buccaneers’ cap situation. We will post a complete breakdown of this shortly!

