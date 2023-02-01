Tom Brady retires (again) but this time he says it is for real.

This morning football fans woke up to see that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram, as the 45-year-old quarterback confirmed that he is ending his prolific NFL career after 23 seasons.

“Hey guys I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just pressed record and let you guys know first. It won’t be longwinded. You only get one emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” Brady said.

He seems ready to start his new career with Fox Sports and their NFL team. His debut is not expected this year as Fox has the Super Bowl coverage, at as of the writing of this article.

Even though the Buccaneers won the NFC South and made the playoffs it was the first year in his career that he had a losing record. Off the football field it was also a tough year as he finalized his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The G.O.A.T. as always showed class in thanking the people that helped him become the greatest quarterback in National Football League history.

“Really, thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me, my family my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and in his first season he guided the team to a Super Bowl 55 win in Tampa in 2021. He spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

Buccaneers fans were thankful for his three years in Tampa and his relationship the Glazers could mean still being part of the franchise perhaps in an ownership stake.