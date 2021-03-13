Tom Brady sign’s a new four-year extension with the Buccaneers and Lavonte David also gets a new deal with Tampa Bay.

After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl Tom Brady agreed to a cap-friendly four-year contract extension with the team on Friday, which will keep him playing through the 2022 season. Brady’s new deal has three voidable years which relates to a one-year extension, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was the first to report that the deal will save the Bucs $19 million against the cap and was done by the team and the star quarterback to allow the Buccaneers to resign as many of the members of the team that could depart via free agency.

Many will recall that the team and Brady agreed to $50 million dollar two year deal last March about a year ago to the day. It was one of the biggest free agent signings in NFL history and by far the biggest in Buccaneers history. But despite not having anything that came close to a proper training camp or even a single preseason game Brady and his crew found a way to make it a magical season that ended with the G.O.A.T. his 7th Super Bowl ring and the second Lombardi Trophy in Buccaneers history.

According to the NFL Network, Brady did not ask for a raise after winning the Super Bowl and his latest contract was designed to keep the team together — a challenge for most teams under this year’s salary cap. It seems like most of the player want to return.

Meanwhile, a key member of the defense is coming back as well.

The Buccaneers re-signed, on Friday, linebacker Lavonte David to a multi-year contract. As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Over the past nine seasons, Lavonte has been the defensive cornerstone of our franchise. He embodies every quality that we look for in a player, both on and off the football field,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “The exceptional talent and leadership that he brings to our team are valued by everyone in our building and he is incredibly deserving of this new contract. We are excited to keep Lavonte here in Tampa Bay as he continues his historic career.”

David (6-1, 233) has amassed 1,123 tackles (804 solo), including 128 for loss over his nine years with Tampa Bay, adding 55 quarterback hits, 51 passes defensed, 24.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 137 career games.

Since entering the league in 2012, David leads all players in solo tackles and fumble recoveries, while ranking second in total tackles, third in tackles for loss and fourth in forced fumbles. Among linebackers in that span, he ranks first in solo tackles, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries. He also ranks tied for second at his position in interceptions and fourth in passes defensed.

During the team’s 2020 championship season, David finished tied for first among all Buccaneers with two fumble recoveries and finished second on the team in tackles (117), second in forced fumbles (three) and tackles for loss (12) and tied for third in passes defensed (six). He also added three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one interception. In four postseason games, David notched 26 tackles, four passes defensed, 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss.

David was a captain of the 2020 Buccaneers defense, which led the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (80.6) and finished sixth in total yards allowed per game (327.1). Between the regular season and postseason combined, Tampa Bay also led the NFL in takeaways (34), tackles for loss (107) and quarterback hits (142), while finishing tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the most sacks (58.0).

Starting all 137 games in his NFL career, David stands tied for the fifth-most starts in franchise history. Additionally, he is one of four players in team history with 1,000-or-more career tackles alongside Derrick Brooks (2,198), Rondé Barber (1,428) and Hardy Nickerson (1,028). David also leads all Buccaneers defenders with his 16 career fumble recoveries and trails only Derrick Brooks (25) in interceptions by a Tampa Bay linebacker.

David is one of just two players in league history to have accounted for 1,000-or-more tackles, 20.0-plus sacks and 10-or-more interceptions through their first eight career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

He has been a defensive captain for Tampa Bay in seven consecutive seasons (2014-20) and also serves as a national spokesperson and ambassador for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The Miami native played collegiately at Nebraska prior to being selected by the Buccaneers in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.