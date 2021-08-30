Tom Brady Voted Seventh Best Player in the NFL

By Nick Sitro

Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Every offseason, the NFL Network slowly releases their top 100 players of the season. While this list was exclusively voted on by the players, it’s interesting to see who is respected, or disrespected, around the league.

Eight Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the list this season, capped off by Tom Brady at number seven.

– 89. Tristan Wirfs

– 88. Shaquil Barrett

– 81. Chris Godwin

– 59. Jason Pierre-Paul

– 48. Mike Evans

– 43. Lavonte David

– 28. Devin White

– 07. Tom Brady

Tristan Wirfs at 89 is already blasphemous, but we’re here to talk about Tom Brady. You would think the greatest player of all time, who led a historically bad franchise to a Super Bowl win, would AT LEAST make the top three.

Brady finished the 2020 NFL season with 4,633 yards 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and survived a gauntlet of road games in the playoffs. He outdueled Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes on his way to his seventh Super Bowl title?

Am I a bit salty? Yes. I’m sick of the disrespect towards Tampa Bay, and Brady as the seventh best player is laughable. He is still the greatest NFL player to ever touch a pigskin and should be ranked as such.

But I guess seventh makes sense, as he recently won his seventh ring. I guess next year the players will put him at number eight.