Tom Brady will see action tonight on the road against the Colts in the final preseason game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

It is a battle of two teams looking to win their first preseason game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis is coming off a 27-26 loss to Detroit while Tampa Bay was shut down by Tennessee, 13-3.

Indianapolis enters as the favorite at -3.0 (-105), with the total set at 41.5 (-110). These teams have met five times since 2004, with the Buccaneers winning three of those four contests, including a 38-31 victory on November 28, 2021.

Buccaneers Offense Silenced by Titans

The Buccaneers offense was held to 174 total yards, averaging 3.2 yards per play as they were shut down by the Tennessee Titans, 13-3. Quarterback Kyle Trask completed 11 of 24 passes for 105 yards and an interception. Ke’Shawn Vaughan rushed 10 times for 54 yards, as Tampa Bay gained 93 total yards on the ground. The only scoring came on a third-quarter field goal by Ryan Succop.

That's a wrap on camp 🙌#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 25, 2022

The offense has not looked very good for Tampa Bay through their first two games, as they have produced just 27 total points. However, Tom Brady did not play in either of those preseason games, so the offense should be better this week against Indianapolis. Brady has been out for a few weeks, so look for him to see some extended action to try to get in rhythm with his wide receivers.

The defense played well against Tennessee, holding the Titans to 255 yards of total offense. They sacked Malik Wilson and Logan Woodside four times, plus had an interception and forced three fumbles. The defense gave up 242 yards combined yards against Miami in the first season game, holding the Dolphins to 12 first downs, however, two costly turnovers gave Miami the opportunity to earn the victory.

Colts Fall to Lions on Failed Two-Point Conversion

With Indianapolis trailing Detroit by one point with 38 seconds left in the game, the coaching staff opted to go for the two-point conversion looking for the winter. However, the pass attempt failed as the Colts dropped to 0-2. Indianapolis gained 291 yards of total offense, but just 30 yards on the ground as they averaged 1.7 yards per carry.

Sam Ehlinger played well, completing nine of 11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. This came after the quarterback completed 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two scores in an opening. He is proving to be quite efficient, completing 19 of his first 22 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. The running game is a concern, however, as they produced 101 yards in the loss to Buffalo but just 30 against Detroit.

The defense also has to be a cause for concern, giving up 27 points in both losses. Buffalo produced 369 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per play in the opener. The Lions averaged 4.5 yards per play, producing 332 yards, including 174 on the ground. The Colts’ defense has produced three turnovers through the first two games, a fumble and two interceptions.

Tampa Bay enters as the underdog, but they should get a huge psychological boost from Brady returning. Even if this game does not count, having him return after a few weeks away from the club definitely is going to boost morale and should help this offense immensely.

The Colts are having no success trying to slow down opponents. Their defense is being absolutely lit up, and look for Brady to have a huge game against them. The quarterback threw for 226 yards and a score against them last year. He will not be in this game for that long but should produce 14-17 points before departing.

Prediction: Take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.0 (-115)

