Tonight 7 pm The Tampa Bay Bandits will face Pittsburgh in their USFL opener after weather forced the schedule change.

In their opening game of the 2022 season new USFL the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, originally scheduled to be played Sunday evening, has been moved to Monday due to inclement weather. The 2022 newly rebranded USFL will play all of their games in Birmingham.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on FS1.

Weather issues had already impacted Sunday’s scheduled Week 1 triple-header, as the opener between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers was delayed due to lightning. That game did eventually start, with Houston coming away with a 17-12 victory.

The weather held up nicely for Game 2, in which the New Orleans Breakers held off the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17.