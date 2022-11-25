When it comes to sports, Canada is currently one of the leading countries worldwide. Canadians are passionate about sports, from the amateur to the professional level. With over 77% of the country’s population actively following professional sports, Canada has sealed itself as a nation of sports enthusiasts.

In addition to offering unparalleled entertainment and pleasure, these events are highly regarded as a way to foster national unity. The wide range of events provides the best opportunities for Canadians to demonstrate their abilities and effectively compete with other nations at the international level.

With the growing popularity of several sports in the country, it's no surprise that Canadians have decided to do more than just watch the games.

Here are the top 5 most popular sports in Canada.

1. Ice Hockey

Ice hockey is widely regarded as Canada’s most popular sport. It has over 350,000 registered players, making it one of the most played and watched games in the country. In 1994, ice hockey was designated as the official national winter sport in Canada.

The National Hockey League (NHL) was established in Canada in 1917. A team from the United States joined the league seven years later to start the NHL partnership between the two countries. Seven of the teams in the league are currently from Canada.

The winter game is one of the four ice-skating team events. Others are ball, bandy, and ringette. Ice hockey is played on designated ice skating rinks with skates. Competing teams use ice hockey sticks to control, advance, and shoot a rubber disc to score goals.

2. Lacrosse

Lacrosse is the oldest national sport in Canada, with roots dating back to the 17th century. The game is played between two opposing teams of ten players, each using a lacrosse ball and stick. To lessen violence, the sport’s professional version has undergone significant modifications and adopted some advanced rules. This is similar to how most software developers make regular changes to games like slots and other casino titles.

Lacrosse was declared a Canadian national game in 1859 and a summer sport in 1994. Since then, several people across the country have adopted the sport. There are two professional lacrosse leagues in Canada: Major League Lacrosse for the field and the National Lacrosse League for the box.

3. Soccer

What’s a list of the most common sports in Canada without mentioning soccer? It has the highest participation rate in Canada and is rapidly expanding. For professional soccer, Canadians compete in the United Soccer League, Major League Soccer, and the Canadian Premier League. The popularity of the game is further validated by the one million registered soccer players in the country.

Soccer is also a team event, with two opposing teams of 11 players each. Although Canadians play soccer under different rules, the fundamental concept remains the same. The Canadian Women’s Soccer Team has a long history of international success. The team qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics and performed admirably in the competition. In addition, we will be seeing the Canadian national team in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

4. Baseball

In Canada, baseball has been played continuously since its inception in the 18th century. Baseball is one of Canada’s oldest sports, and Labatt Park in Ontario is home to the oldest baseball stadium in the world. Baseball Canada, with its headquarters in Ottawa, oversees the game.

The country has one major baseball league, the “Toronto Blue Jays,” as well as several independent teams that compete in the American Association and Can-Am League. In the 1990s, the Toronto Blue Jays had several successful seasons. The league won successive World Series and produced some of baseball’s greatest players. The sport is played between two teams of nine players, each using a bat and ball.

5. Cricket

Cricket is a ball and bat team sport played by two teams of 11 players each on a 22-yard (20-meter) pitch with wickets at each end. The game is one of the most popular sports in Canada and has about 2 billion fans worldwide. Even with the absence of substantial achievements by the Canadian National Cricket Team, the popularity of the game is still rising. As a result, it is rated as one of the most watched in the country.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not approved Canada’s participation in test matches, the country has played in four cricket world cups. The country defeated Australia in 1975, marking a watershed moment. Canada has a strong women’s cricket team, the Scotia Shield U-19 that has played in three U-19 World Cup events.

Conclusion

Canadians are sports freaks, known for even more than those listed above. This love has led them to take it beyond fun and participate at the highest level of international competitions. A large proportion of the Canadian population follows sports daily, has strong social values, and is well-educated.