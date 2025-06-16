by Taiye Taiwo

The stage is set for the newly expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted in the United States, with football giants from every continent converging for what promises to be a thrilling global showdown.

As part of Sports Talk‘s build-up to the opening ceremony, we’ve curated a list of top footballers, whether it is established legends like Messi or emerging stars like Mastantuono, who could make a big impact in the tournament.

1. Nuno Mendes – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

The Portuguese left-back has steadily risen to become one of the most dependable defenders in world football. After clinching the UEFA Champions League with PSG and helping Portugal to glory in the UEFA Nations League, Mendes has matured into a complete full-back.

Known for his overlapping runs, pinpoint crosses, and defensive solidity, he will be pivotal for PSG as they aim to secure their first Club World Cup title.

2. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Mbappe arrives at the Club World Cup on the back of a stunning debut La Liga season, where he scored 31 goals and claimed the top scorer award.

Now under the management of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, the Frenchman is expected to be the linchpin of their attack. His blistering pace, flair, and killer instinct in front of goal make him one of the most dangerous forwards in the tournament.

3. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Although he needs no introduction, Lionel Messi will have an opportunity to etch his name in American soccer history as Inter Miami’s talisman.

The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner has nothing left to prove but remains a massive influence on and off the pitch.

As the only MLS team in the competition, Inter Miami will rely heavily on Messi’s creativity, leadership, and clutch performances to make a deep run in the FIFA tournament.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

4. Igor Jesus – Botafogo

At just 24 years old, Igor Jesus has quickly become a cornerstone of Botafogo’s recent resurgence. Instrumental in their victories in both the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian attacker’s ability to drift between the lines, stretch defenses, and finish clinically will be vital.

Technically, Jesus’ versatility as a creator and a finisher makes him a player every defence will be wary of in the competition.

5. Ronwen Williams – Mamelodi Sundowns

Crowned Africa’s Best Goalkeeper in 2024, Ronwen Williams will lead Mamelodi Sundowns into uncharted territory against the world’s elite. His shot-stopping prowess, calm leadership, and excellent distribution are key attributes that define his game.

As captain and last line of defense, Williams has the responsibility to keep his side organized and competitive in a tournament that will test their limits

6. Achraf Hakimi – PSG

A vital cog in PSG’s setup, Achraf Hakimi brings pace, precision, and passion to the right flank. Beyond his defensive contributions, Hakimi excels in transitional play and is known for his incisive runs and accurate deliveries into the box.

With the spotlight on PSG, his ability to unlock defence and support in attack could prove crucial in PSG’s journey in the United States.

7. Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

Known for his relentless energy and physical presence, Dumfries has become an essential figure in Inter Milan’s tactical setup. His ability to transition quickly from defense to attack and provide width on the right flank makes him a consistent threat.

Additionally, Dumfries’ aggression and work rate are attributes that can swing momentum, especially in tightly contested knockout games at the FIFA Club World Cup.

8. Franco Mastantuono – River Plate

At age 17, Mastantuono is one of the brightest young talents emerging from South America. As he prepares for a move to Real Madrid in August, this Club World Cup represents a swan song with River Plate.

Despite his age, the Argentine youngster plays with the maturity of a seasoned professional, often dictating the tempo in midfield. This tournament offers a stage for him to announce himself to a global audience.

River Plate’s Franco Mastantuono (Reuters)

9. Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

After an underwhelming European campaign with Real Madrid by his standards, Vini Jr. will be hungry to make amends on the global stage.

Widely regarded as one of the most skillful and dynamic wingers in the world, his recent performances for Brazil in World Cup qualifiers reaffirm his pedigree.

Expect fireworks as the reigning World’s Best Player seeks to inspire Real Madrid to another international title.

10. Tijjani Reijnders – Manchester City

With Kevin De Bruyne’s chapter closed, Tijjani Reijnders has been tipped as the next creative general in Manchester City.

His ability to thread passes through tight defensive lines and surge forward with the ball brings a fresh dynamic to City’s midfield.

As Pep Guardiola transitions into a new generation, Reijnders could prove to be City’s secret weapon in the United States.

