Top Ranked Tampa Bay Bandits try to make it 2 in a row as they face the New Orleans Breakers 3 pm on Peacock.

New Orleans Breakers (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0)

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Last week: The Breakers’ pass rush was a force, notching six sacks in a 23-17 win over Philadelphia. They also scored both on defense and on special teams — talk about being impressive in all three phases of the game!

The Bandits were the only team to win by double digits in Week 1 (17-3 over Pittsburgh), earning the top spot in RJ Young’s USFL Power Rankings.

Players to watch: For New Orleans, watch the backfield duo of Jordan Ellis and T.J. Logan Jr., who combined to rush for 145 yards on 33 carries (4.4 yards per carry).

For the Bandits, much of the early buzz has been around QB Jordan Ta’amu , who passed for 185 yards last week and looked in complete control of the offense.

