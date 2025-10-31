By: Jim Williams – Senior Sports Columnist – Capital Sports Network

No matter who wins the 2025 World Series, the matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers has already become a classic. The Dodgers, led by Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell, entered the series as heavy favorites. But the Blue Jays — who began their season in Dunedin, Florida — have emerged as a feel-good story, rallying fans from coast to coast in Canada and building a strong U.S. following. Their journey from spring training to the Fall Classic has united a nation behind a team that hadn’t reached the World Series since 1993.

AL East Champions and Postseason Heroes

The Blue Jays clinched the AL East title with a decisive 13–4 win over Tampa Bay, securing the top seed in the American League. Their playoff run included a dramatic Game 7 ALCS victory over Seattle, punctuated by George Springer’s three-run homer that sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy MLB. In the World Series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the emotional and statistical centerpiece, launching clutch home runs and earning ALCS MVP honors. His Game 4 blast off Ohtani turned the tide of the series, tying it 2–2 and energizing the clubhouse.

Bo Bichette returned from injury to stabilize the infield, while Max Scherzer and rookie Trey Yesavage anchored the rotation. Yesavage’s 12-strikeout performance in Game 5 set a rookie record. The team’s chemistry has been boosted by quirky rituals — including a glove bought off eBay that players pass around for luck — and contributions from role players like Davis Schneider and Jeff Hoffman.

A Bright Future for Canada’s Team

With Vlad Jr. signed to a 14-year, $500 million extension, the Blue Jays have secured their cornerstone for the future. Their success has reignited baseball passion across Canada, from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, and inspired a new generation of fans. The team’s identity as Canada’s team is no longer symbolic — it’s a reality backed by viewership, merchandise, and grassroots support.

TV Broadcast: FOX, 8:00 PM ET

Radio: ESPN Radio (English), Univision Radio (Spanish)