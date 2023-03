TPC At Sawgrass: Rain has set things up for a wild finish hopefully today in Jacksonville

After rain delayed play both on Thursday and Friday, today we saw some well played golf that was reflected on the leaderboard headlining the 2023 Players Championship. As play was finishing up M. W. Lee, Scottie Scheffler were tied at -13 with a number of quality players lurking not fr behind.

Leaderboard – LIVE – click here for the latest results.

Pos Player R3 Thru Total T1 M.W. Lee -7 16 -13 T1 S. Scheffler -6 16 -13 T3 C. Bezuidenhout -3 17 -9 T3 T. Fleetwood -7 F -9 T3 C. Davis -4 17 -9