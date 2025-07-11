Tampa Bay Bucs All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent surgery on his right knee on Tuesday and is expected to begin the season on the sidelines, according to a source familiar with his injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as the team has not officially disclosed his status.

The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on Wirfs’ surgery. The Bucs Wirfs strained his right MCL last November and was unable to participate in minicamp last month. As the protector of Baker Mayfield’s blind side, Wirfs serves as a crucial anchor for an offensive line that helped the Buccaneers rank fourth in rushing last season.

Wirfs is notable for being the first player to be selected as an All-Pro at both tackle positions. Before 2016, the All-Pro roster included two tackles without distinguishing between right and left sides. Wirfs earned All-Pro honors at right tackle in 2021 before switching to left tackle in 2023. The four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers will open the regular season against Atlanta on September 7.

On August 1, 2024, Tristan Wirfs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $140.63 million, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. In the 2024 season, Wirfs started 16 out of 17 games. He suffered an injury midway through the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game against San Francisco, which caused him to miss one game. For his outstanding performance, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in 2024, becoming the first player in NFL history to receive this honor in both the right tackle and left tackle positions.