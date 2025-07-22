In late April, President Donald Trump made an announcement in the Oval Office. He was joined by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, all of whom were smiling that the 2027 NFL Draft would be held on the National Mall. During the Oval office event, both Commissioner Goodell and Harris, who grew up in Washington and attended games at the old RFK Stadium, announced that the Commanders would be returning to the iconic RFK Stadium—this time in a brand new domed venue.

But it is now July and President Trump has suddenly inserted himself into the negotiations for the Washington Commanders’ new domed stadium deal. However, President Trump has threatened to make things difficult for the team if they do not change their name back to the Redskins, the former moniker they used for decades.

The team dropped the “Redskins” name in 2020 after facing years of criticism for its derogatory implications toward Indigenous communities. Similarly, the Cleveland Indians announced their rebranding to the Guardians in 2021 for comparable reasons. Both name changes were celebrated as progress by Native groups and civil rights advocates.

“The Washington “Whatever’s” should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday. “Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

The Deal on the Table

Exciting times are ahead with the groundbreaking project backed by Josh Harris, the majority owner of the Commanders, projected to cost an impressive $3.7 billion! The Commanders will proudly contribute $2.7 billion, showcasing the largest private investment in Washington, D.C.’s vibrant history. The District is stepping up too, planning to invest an additional $1 billion into revitalizing the community with new infrastructure and campus development.

Picture this: brand-new roads, parking garages, hotels, shops, restaurants, parks, and even a fresh residential area in Kingman Park, not to mention an innovative indoor track and gymnastics sportsplex. The state-of-the-art Commanders Stadium will be managed by the District of Columbia through Events DC, giving the Commanders the opportunity to operate this fantastic facility. Not only will it host Commanders games, but it’s set to welcome at least 200 exhilarating events each year, as well as major events like World Cup matches and even a Super Bowl.

The Federal Government is Already Involved

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) urged the D.C. Council to complete all necessary legislative actions for redeveloping the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus before the scheduled recess in August 2025.

In a letter to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, Chairman Comer emphasized that Congress passed the bipartisan Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act to enable the District to move quickly on redeveloping the long-vacant RFK stadium campus. He warned that politically motivated delays—especially the Council’s recent decision to remove authorizing language from the D.C. budget—could be seen as a clear disregard for congressional intent and jeopardize a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity for the nation’s capital.

The legislation transfers the land to Washington, D.C., granting the city the authority to determine its future. Oversight and Pressure Congress maintains oversight over D.C.’s budget and can exert political pressure. For instance, House Oversight Chair James Comer urged the D.C. Council to approve the stadium plan before their August recess, warning against potential delays.



Congress has Funding Leverage: As was reported earlier The Commanders have pledged $2.7 billion in private investment, while the District is expected to contribute $1.1 billion in public funds. Congressional support or opposition could affect federal grants or infrastructure funding related to the project. In simpler terms, Congress has the power to make financing the new stadium in Washington either easier or more difficult.

Speaking to reporters last week, Bowser urged the DC Council to “make moves” on the deal, adding that “the Commanders are anxious” about it. The Council is holding the first of public testimony hearings on July 29 for the stadium redevelopment plan. Mayor Bowser want things wrapped no later than early August.

Forget a Name Change

Despite pressure from members of the community, Congress, and warnings from President Trump about reverting to the name Redskins, it is highly unlikely that this will happen. Both owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have affirmed that the team’s name is the Commanders and will not be changed.

Trump Wanted an NFL Franchise but Never Got One

The NFL and President Trump have had a rocky past well before he was residing in the White House. Over the years he wanted a franchise as Trump tried multiple times to buy NFL teams—including the Patriots, Colts, Cowboys, and Bills—but was repeatedly blocked or outbid.

Plus who can forget the USFL Trump, who owned the New Jersey Generals, advocated for the United States Football League (USFL) to move its spring and summer schedule to directly compete with the NFL. When that approach failed, he became a key advocate for the USFL’s antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, claiming it monopolized television contracts.

Although the USFL technically won the case, they were awarded only $1 in damages, which was tripled to $3 under antitrust law. While the verdict was a symbolic victory, it ultimately led to a practical disaster, and the league folded shortly afterward.