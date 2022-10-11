Turner Sports TBS: Yankees vs. Cleveland plus Houston vs Seattle ALDS starts today

TBS will be the exclusive home of the 2022 American League Division Series and American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot, with coverage of both best-of-five ALDS Game 1s beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 11. TBS’ 16th consecutive year of MLB Postseason coverage will start with the MLB on TBS Leadoff pregame show at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros at 3:30 p.m. and the Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees at 7:30 p.m.



The star-laden West Division Champion and defending American League pennant-winning Astros – featuring future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez – will take on the Seattle Mariners and dynamic rookie Julio Rodriguez in Seattle’s first Postseason appearance since 2001. Astros/Mariners will be called by Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and reporter Matt Winer.

In the other ALDS on TBS, the East Division Champion Yankees and American League single-season home run king Aaron Judge will face the Cleveland Guardians and superstar Jose Ramirez, with Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.

The MLB on TBS Leadoff pregame show will begin the network’s ALDS coverage, featuring Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, N.L. MVP Jimmy Rollins and 16-year MLB veteran Curtis Granderson joining host Ernie Johnson. The studio team will also offer postgame analysis on MLB on TBS Closer.