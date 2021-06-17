U.S. Open Day 1: Torrey Pines and prime time TV go together. It is a great course and one that the fans enjoy

Today starts the US Open and here is all you need about the tournament.

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC (South). Yardage: 7, 652. Par: 71.

Prize money: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.

Television: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel), 7-10 p.m. (NBC); Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6-9 p.m. (NBC), 9-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon-8 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last year: DeChambeau won his first major with a six-shot victory at Winged Foot. He finished at 274, the lowest score ever at Winged Foot.

Last time at Torrey Pines: Tiger Woods won in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.

Notes: This is the third time in seven years the U.S. Open has been held at an affordable public golf course. … Bryson DeChambeau will try to join Brooks Koepka (2017-18) and Curtis Strange (1988-89) as the only back-to-back U.S. Open champions in the last 50 years. … Americans have won the U.S. Open the last six times. … Phil Mickelson, coming off his PGA Championship victory at age 50, will try to complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes. … This is the final event before the world ranking determines the 60-player field for the Olympics. … Patrick Reed won at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Tiger Woods (twice), Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only players to win a U.S. Open and a PGA Tour event at the same course in the same year. … Only 14 players in the field competed at the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Next year: The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Online: https://www.usopen.com/

LPGA TOUR

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Course: Blythefield CC. Yardage: 6,638. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Thursday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson (2019).

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Last week: Matilda Castren won the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Notes: Brooke Henderson has won two of the last three times in the tournament. … Matilda Castren is the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. … The LPGA Tour has 13 different winners in its first 13 tournaments. They come from eight countries, with the United States leading the way with four titles. … Henderson leads the LPGA Tour in greens in regulation at a 78% clip. … The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, leads a field that features five of the top seven in the women’s world ranking. … Lexi Thompson is playing for the third straight week. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015. … The LPGA Tour gets its third major of the year next week at Atlanta Athletic Club for the Women’s PGA Championship.

Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

KORN FERRY TOUR

WICHITA OPEN

Site: Wichita, Kansas.

Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: 6,910. Par: 70.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Jared Wolfe.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Mito Pereira won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Next week: Live and Work in Maine Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

PGA TOUR

Last week: Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Next week: Travelers Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Jonathan Caldwell won the Scandinavian Mixed.

Next week: BMW International Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Next week: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Spanish Challenge, Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain. Defending champion: Ondrej Lieser. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Holcim Colombia Classic, Club Campestre del Bucaramanga, Bucaramanga, Colombia. Defending champion: Andres Echavarria. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

European Legends Tour: Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship, Trevose Golf & CC, Padstow, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/legends-tour/

Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura CC (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

