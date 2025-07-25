UCF enters the 2025 season looking to rebound from a disappointing 4-8 campaign, despite boasting one of the nation’s most potent rushing attacks. The Knights averaged 248 rushing yards per game, good for 5th in the country, yet the offense as a whole struggled—largely due to the passing game never materializing after quarterback KJ Jefferson went down early in the year. Now, with only one returning starter on offense and three on defense, UCF faces an uphill battle to improve on last year’s four-win total, including just two victories in Big 12 play. Heading into the fall, there are far more questions than answers.

More Offensive Need

While the ground game had its moments of magic, the overall offensive production was lacking. With just one returning starter, this unit is likely in for another year of growing pains. The quarterback situation remains murky. Jacurri Brown, the team’s second-leading rusher last season, is one option, but he’s more of a runner than a proven passer. Cam Fancher, a three-year starter at Florida Atlantic, transferred in, but his career 27-23 TD-INT ratio doesn’t inspire much confidence. Tayven Jackson, a career backup at Indiana, is also in the mix. Altogether, this quarterback room lacks a clear leader and proven playmaker.

The loss of star running back RJ Harvey is significant. Harvey carried the offense last season, racking up 1,577 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, and averaging an impressive 6.8 yards per carry. Myles Montgomery returns after gaining valuable experience and will likely split duties with Western Michigan transfer Jaden Nixon, who rushed for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Broncos last season.

On the offensive line, the lone returning starter is a good one—massive 330-pound tackle Paul Rubelt. Still, the line as a whole is a work in progress. Transfers like Gaard Memmelaar (Western Michigan) and Carter Miller (ULM) were brought in, but the talent level remains uncertain. Compounding the issue is the complete lack of returning production at wide receiver. UCF hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in DJ Black from Division II Limestone, hoping he can make the jump. Marcus Burke (Florida) is expected to stretch the field, while Ric Darious (West Virginia), Duane Thomas (Charlotte), and Chris Domercant (Chattanooga) add depth. But again, there’s no proven commodity among them. With a questionable passing game and no established stars, this offense may struggle even more than last year’s unit.

Defensively, the Knights are banking on development and transfers. Edge rushers Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly return with more experience, and the addition of Sincere Edwards (Pitt) adds pass-rushing depth. Defensive tackle John Walker showed promise before an injury derailed his 2024 season, and Horace Lockett (Georgia Tech) provides size and strength inside at 315 pounds.

The linebacker corps was rebuilt through the portal. Cole Kozlowski arrives from FCS-level Colgate, joined by Phil Picciotti and Lewis Carter, both formerly with Oklahoma. Veteran Keli Lawson, who spent four years at Virginia Tech, brings valuable leadership. In the secondary, UCF hopes for a bounce-back season from Demari Henderson, while Phil Dunham (FAU) and returning safety Braeden Marshall offer some stability. Transfers Isaiah Reed (Brown), Jayden Bellamy (Syracuse), and DJ Bell (Memphis) are expected to push for starting roles and elevate the unit.

There isn’t much buzz surrounding this UCF team heading into the season. A 6-6 finish would be a major surprise and a testament to head coach Scott Frost’s ability to coach up a patchwork roster. The Knights open the season favored against Jacksonville State, followed by a visit from lowly NC A&T. A non-conference matchup against a rebuilding North Carolina team will still pose challenges. Once Big 12 play begins, UCF might not be favored in a single game.

At this point, even matching last year’s four wins feels optimistic. Unless several newcomers exceed expectations, UCF fans should brace for a long and trying season.