By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The firing of DeShaun Foster after UCLA’s disastrous 0–3 start may grab headlines, but naming Tim Skipper as interim coach is merely a bandage on a gaping wound. The real issue lies higher up the chain—with athletic director Martin Jarmond and the institutional apathy that has allowed one of college football’s most iconic brands to spiral into irrelevance. Years of mismanagement, weak leadership, and a lack of strategic vision have turned UCLA’s transition to the Big Ten from a golden opportunity into a glaring embarrassment. If the Bruins are serious about reclaiming their place among the sport’s elite, it’s time to stop recycling coaches and start searching for a true CEO of athletics—a bold, nationally respected figure who can clean house, rebuild trust, and restore pride to Westwood.

A Program in Decline: 2020–2025 Record and Coaching Carousel

UCLA’s fall from grace has been slow and painful. Since 2020, the Bruins have compiled a dismal record of 27–45, cycling through head coaches with alarming frequency:

Chip Kelly (2018–2023) : Failed to deliver consistent results despite high expectations.

: Failed to deliver consistent results despite high expectations. DeShaun Foster (2024–2025) : Promoted internally, but went just 5–10 before being dismissed.

: Promoted internally, but went just before being dismissed. Tim Skipper (2025–Interim): Tasked with stabilizing a sinking ship.

The instability at the top has trickled down to recruiting, where UCLA has consistently ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in signing classes. Once a destination for elite West Coast talent, the Bruins now struggle to keep top prospects from fleeing to Oregon, USC, and SEC powerhouses.

Big Ten Move Backfires

The move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten was supposed to elevate UCLA’s national profile. Instead, it’s exposed the program’s lack of depth, physicality, and infrastructure. Long road trips, unfamiliar opponents, and a mismatch in resources have turned the Bruins into conference doormats. The transition has also alienated parts of the fan base and strained recruiting pipelines that once ran deep through California.

How UCLA Can Rebuild Its Football Identity

To return to prominence, UCLA must:

Hire a proven head coach with recruiting chops and Big Ten experience.

with recruiting chops and Big Ten experience. Invest in facilities and NIL infrastructure to compete with national powers.

to compete with national powers. Rebuild relationships with high school coaches across Southern California.

across Southern California. Embrace a clear football identity, whether it’s speed, toughness, or innovation.

The talent pool in Los Angeles remains rich. With the right leadership and vision, UCLA can once again be a force in college football. But the margin for error is gone—and the climb back will be steep.

UCLA Could Be Relevant Again

UCLA still has the brand, the budget, and the Southern California recruiting base that once made it a national powerhouse. But turning the tide won’t happen with a coaching change alone. The current mess may require a full-scale overhaul of the athletic department—new leadership, new vision, and a renewed commitment to excellence. Restoring pride in Westwood means building a culture that matches the school’s legacy and resources. If UCLA wants to compete in the Big Ten and reclaim its place among college football’s elite, it must start by cleaning house and investing in a future worthy of its name.