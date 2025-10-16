by: Jim Wiliams – Senior Sports Columnist – Capital Sports Network

UCLA football has undergone a dramatic transformation in the 2025 season under interim head coach Tim Skipper, following a rocky start and the dismissal of DeShaun Foster. With creative playcalling and renewed energy, the Bruins are finally sailing in the right direction with Skipper in charge.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

UCLA Sailing in the Right Direction with a New Skipper in Charge

After a disastrous start to the 2025 season—including a blowout loss to Utah and embarrassing defeats to UNLV and New Mexico—UCLA football made a bold move by firing head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins looked lifeless, and morale in Westwood was at an all-time low.

Enter Tim Skipper, named interim head coach just before a narrow 17-14 loss to Northwestern. That game marked a turning point. Since then, UCLA has looked like a completely different team.

The Bruins stunned Penn State in a 42-37 shootout at the Rose Bowl, then followed it up with a dominant 38-13 road win over Michigan State in East Lansing. This week, they host a struggling Maryland team that’s dropped two straight and appears vulnerable.

Tim Skipper – Tactical Brilliance

Skipper has shown a willingness to be bold and creative. He stole possessions with an onside kick against Penn State and a fake punt against Michigan State. His strategic mindset has energized the team and flipped their attitude from passive to aggressive.

Nico Iamaleava’s Breakout

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has flourished under new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel, son of former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel. Iamaleava has made smart decisions, thrown pinpoint passes, and showcased his mobility. Neuheisel’s playcalling has unlocked the quarterback’s full potential.

Bruins Still Have Work to Do

While the wins over Big Ten opponents are impressive, UCLA isn’t out of the woods yet. Their upcoming schedule includes:

vs Maryland (winnable)

at Indiana

vs Nebraska

at Ohio State

vs Washington

vs USC

Even if they beat Maryland, Nebraska, and Washington, they’d still fall one win short of the six needed for bowl eligibility. But the turnaround under Skipper and Neuheisel has given fans hope that UCLA football is finally back on track.