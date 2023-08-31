Newcastle United handed tough UEFA Champions League task, while champions Manchester City could walk to knockout stages

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe takes a free kick during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Upon their much-anticipated return to the Champions League, Newcastle United found themselves confronted with an incredibly challenging draw. Group F, the stage for their campaign, featured European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan – a trio of formidable adversaries that would test the Magpies’ mettle.

“This is just about as tough a group as possible for the Magpies in their return to the Champions League,” a Vegas Insider spokesperson said.

The draw ceremony, held in Monaco and marking the final season of the competition in its existing configuration, also revealed intriguing matchups for other English clubs. In Group A, Manchester United was pitted against Bayern Munich, led by the prolific Harry Kane, in what promises to be an electrifying clash. The group also included Turkish champions Galatasaray, and a notable subplot emerged as new signing Rasmus Hojlund would face his former team, Copenhagen.

Arsenal, on the other hand, was set to face tough challenges in their group, drawing Europa League victors Sevilla, along with PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City secured a seemingly more favorable group, squaring off against RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade.

In a parallel narrative reminiscent of Newcastle’s draw, Scottish champions Celtic, also positioned in pot four, seemed to have landed a relatively gentler draw compared to their English counterparts. Their opponents included Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio, offering a potentially smoother path through the group stage.

As the stage was set for the upcoming battles, these intriguing draws sparked discussions and debates among football enthusiasts worldwide, underscoring the allure and excitement that the Champions League never fails to deliver.

Here is the Champions League group stage draw in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

