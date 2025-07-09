By: Danel Hames

Germany had to come from a goal behind to win this match, and qualify for the quarter-finals; a

result that also eliminates Denmark from the competition. The Danes took a surprise lead in the

first-half, but Germany recovered to score twice after the break, though there was certainly an

element of luck in the winning goal.

VAR-y Unlucky

For the second match in a row, Germany absolutely dominated straight from kick-off, and for the

second match in a row, they just couldn’t make it count in the 1st-half. They thought they’d

opened the scoring after 18 minutes, when Bühl placed the ball into the bottom corner from the

edge of the box. After a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled that Nüsken (who was in an offside

position) was in the goalkeeper’s eye-line, and the goal was disallowed. Then, in the 37th minute,

they were awarded a penalty, after Thøgersen handled the ball while defending a cross. As

Nüsken stood waiting at the penalty spot, holding the ball, another lengthy VAR check was

occurring. It eventually decided that the defender was just outside of the penalty area when the

offence occurred, so a free-kick was given instead, much to the irritation of the German fans.

At the Vangsgaard

Between those two VAR reviews, and completely against the run of play, Denmark took the lead.

Thomsen collected the ball in the centre-circle, before sprinting into the Germany half, beating 2

players, before a 3rd tackled her 30 yards out. The ball ricocheted to Vangsgaard on the edge the

area, who took it wide of goal, and fired a fierce effort just inside the near post, catching out the

goalkeeper.

Change of Fortune

Germany upped the intensity at the start of the 2nd-half, and were quickly rewarded in the 53rd

minute, after Dallmann was tripped in the penalty area as she turned away from a defender (after

a not-so-quick VAR review). Nüsken calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner, just out of

reach of the ‘keeper, and the scores were level. With the momentum behind them, Germany

ploughed forward in search of the winner, but it took a huge slice of luck for that to happen.

Denmark defender Færge headed a direct ball way, with it ricocheting back to her. She then tried

to clear the ball, but inadvertently hit it straight at teammate Snerle’s face, with the ball bouncing

into the path of Germany winger Brand. With Denmark outnumbered, Brand passed to her left,

where Schüller was unmarked, and stroked the ball into the net from 12 yards. Now with the lead,

Germany were able to control the rest of the game, and even had time to miss another couple of

Germany Denmark

Possession 72% 28%

Shots 27 5

Shots on target 5 4

Expected Goals 2.97 0.34

good chances (hitting the post late in the game). After comfortably dealing with 9 minutes of

stoppage time, Germany were through to the next round, and Denmark were eliminated.

Despite the victory, Germany will be disappointed with another profligate performance,

particularly as they have now slipped behind Sweden on goal difference. That means that they

have to win their final match against the Swedes to top the group, but they are guaranteed at

least 2nd place now.

Poland 0 – 3 Sweden

Blackstenius (28’)

Asllani (52’)

Hurtig (77’)

Sweden took control of Group C, after a commanding victory against Poland left them top on goal

difference.. The win could’ve been by an even greater margin, with Blackstenius missing several

opportunities to add to her single goal,

Complete Half

Sweden flew out of the gates, nearly opening the scoring after just 2 minutes, when Asllani

headed against the post from 10 yards. Kaneryd, Angeldahl, and Lundkvist absolutely tormented

Poland down the right flank, and another cross from there in the 13th minute found Janogy near

the penalty spot, but her header hit the crossbar. Another tormentor of the Polish defence was

Blackstenius, who could’ve scored 5 goals herself (but for some wayward finishing), and she

scored Sweden’s first. Angeldahl collected the ball on the right, found the underlapping Asllani,

whose cross found the head of Blackstenius 7 yards out, to bury in the net. The Sweden forward

could’ve extended the lead just before half-time in almost-identical build-up, but this header flew

over the bar.

Swedish ‘Chef’s Kiss’

After the break, Sweden continued as before; not allowing Poland a moment on the ball, and

wreaking havoc down the right flank. They extended their lead just 7 minutes into the half, when

Lundkvist and Kaneryd played a lovely 1-2 on the edge of the box, before the latter crossed to the

back post, where Asllani was able to head in from 8 yards out. After another couple of

Blackstenius misses, Sweden finally got their third goal from a corner on the right (again).

Andersson’s inswinging delivery was inch-perfect for Hurting to attack from 6 yards, glancing her

header into the bottom corner.

Where Was Pajor?

The Barcelona striker was always a threat in Poland’s opening match against Germany, but she

barely got a touch here. This was partly down to Poland’s midfield getting pressed whenever they

were on the ball, and not having time to play into the feet/path of Pajor. Instead, Poland kept

hitting long balls from defence, hoping Pajor could hold play up, but Sweden’s defenders were

Poland Sweden

Possession 46.2% 53.8%

Shots 7 22

Shots on target 2 7

Expected Goals 0.23 3.83

able to dominate her in the air, and nullify her as a threat. By half-time, she hadn’t had 10 touches

of the ball, which speaks volumes about the performance of Björn and Ilestedt.



Sweden only need a draw in their final match against Germany to win the group, and be placed in

the ‘easier’ side of the knockouts. Denmark and Poland are both already eliminated, but Poland

have still yet to score in their debut tournament, so will be hoping to open their tally before they

exit the competition.