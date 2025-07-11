    UEFA Women’s EURO ’25 Day 9 Results

    By – David Hames

    Norway finished the group stage with 3 wins from 3 in the UEFA Women’s EURO’s, despite a late rally from Iceland, in a game
    that was anything but the ‘dead rubber’ it was predicted to be. With both teams favouring
    attacking football, this was one for the neutrals (it was played in Switzerland, after all).

    Grainger’s Changes

    Having already guaranteed top spot in Group A, head coach Gemma Grainger made 7 changes to
    Norway’s line-up, with mixed results. Despite not scoring a goal so far in the tournament, Iceland
    got the opening goal of the match after just 6 minutes, when Jónsdóttir followed-up a saved
    header, poking in from 4 yards. It didn’t take long for Norway to equalise, with the impressive
    Signe Gaupset volleying home a corner from 12 yards after 15 minutes. Gaupset, who only turned
    20 last month, scored Norway’s 2nd goal too; turning away from her marker deep in the Iceland
    half, before firing a precise shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Norway have particular
    strength in depth for the wide positions, with: Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Reiten (Chelsea), and
    Bizet (Manchester United), all ahead of her for a starting spot. After such an impressive performance, the manager has an even more difficult choice to make for the upcoming quarter-
    final.

    Norwegian Gøals
    Norway Iceland
    Possession 60.4% 39.6%
    Shots 15 10
    Shots on target 7 5
    Expected Goals 1.11 2.42

    Having guaranteed last-place in UEFA Group A, Iceland approached this match with a greater attacking
    intent, regularly committing players forward. This did leave them exposed defensively at times,
    which Norway took advantage of. Just 4 minutes after the restart, Maanum approached the
    penalty area, switched play left to Gaupset, who delivered a perfect 1st-time return pass back to
    Maanum, who finished from 12 yards. Maanun extended the lead further, after she collected the
    ball on the edge of the area, Viggósdóttir failed to close her down, and Maanum had time to fire
    low into the bottom corner.

    Iceland Thunder Back

    With a 4-1 lead, and only 5 minutes of regulation time left to play, Norway were in complete
    control. Then, after a Norway corner was kicked long to Jónsdóttir on the halfway line, who was
    able to turn the covering defender, and charge into the Norway half. After dribbling past another
    defender at full pace, she played the ball left to the unmarked Eiríksdóttir, who finished low into
    the goal. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Eiríksdóttir was pulled back by Lund in the penalty
    area, trying to get on the end of a cross. After VAR sent the referee to the monitor, she adjudged
    that it was a penalty, and showed a 2nd yellow card to Lund, who will now miss the quarter-final.
    Viggósdóttir stepped up, and powerfully converted the penalty, despite the ‘keeper diving the
    right way. There was barely any time left, and Norway survived with 10 players, but Gemma
    Grainger will be seriously concerned how her team almost let a 3-goal lead slip in such a short
    space of time.

    UEFA Group B – Final Standings

    If you compare the combined ‘expected goals’ & ‘expected goals against’ of each team, you can
    see how closely fought all of the matches were. Statistically, Iceland and Finland were the most
    consistent, and balanced, teams, yet neither reached the knockouts. Despite winning the group,
    Norway didn’t keep a clean sheet, and will need significant improvement if they’re to advance to
    the semi-final.

    Goals
    For
    Goals
    Against
    Goal
    Difference
    Points
    Norway (Q) 8 5 3 9
    Switzerland (Q) 4 3 1 4
    Finland 3 3 0 4
    Iceland 3 7 -4 0

    Combined
    xG
    Combined
    xG Against

    Difference
    Norway (Q) 3.73 4.51 -0.78
    Switzerland (Q) 2.34 3.81 -1.47
    Finland 3.18 2.79 0.39
    Iceland 4.64 2.78 1.86

    Next Fixtures

    Norway vs Runners-up UEFA Group B (currently Italy), Switzerland vs Winners Group B (Currently Spain)

