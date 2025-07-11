By – David Hames

Norway finished the group stage with 3 wins from 3 in the UEFA Women’s EURO’s, despite a late rally from Iceland, in a game

that was anything but the ‘dead rubber’ it was predicted to be. With both teams favouring

attacking football, this was one for the neutrals (it was played in Switzerland, after all).

Grainger’s Changes

Having already guaranteed top spot in Group A, head coach Gemma Grainger made 7 changes to

Norway’s line-up, with mixed results. Despite not scoring a goal so far in the tournament, Iceland

got the opening goal of the match after just 6 minutes, when Jónsdóttir followed-up a saved

header, poking in from 4 yards. It didn’t take long for Norway to equalise, with the impressive

Signe Gaupset volleying home a corner from 12 yards after 15 minutes. Gaupset, who only turned

20 last month, scored Norway’s 2nd goal too; turning away from her marker deep in the Iceland

half, before firing a precise shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Norway have particular

strength in depth for the wide positions, with: Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Reiten (Chelsea), and

Bizet (Manchester United), all ahead of her for a starting spot. After such an impressive performance, the manager has an even more difficult choice to make for the upcoming quarter-

final.

Norwegian Gøals

Norway Iceland

Possession 60.4% 39.6%

Shots 15 10

Shots on target 7 5

Expected Goals 1.11 2.42

Having guaranteed last-place in UEFA Group A, Iceland approached this match with a greater attacking

intent, regularly committing players forward. This did leave them exposed defensively at times,

which Norway took advantage of. Just 4 minutes after the restart, Maanum approached the

penalty area, switched play left to Gaupset, who delivered a perfect 1st-time return pass back to

Maanum, who finished from 12 yards. Maanun extended the lead further, after she collected the

ball on the edge of the area, Viggósdóttir failed to close her down, and Maanum had time to fire

low into the bottom corner.

Iceland Thunder Back

With a 4-1 lead, and only 5 minutes of regulation time left to play, Norway were in complete

control. Then, after a Norway corner was kicked long to Jónsdóttir on the halfway line, who was

able to turn the covering defender, and charge into the Norway half. After dribbling past another

defender at full pace, she played the ball left to the unmarked Eiríksdóttir, who finished low into

the goal. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Eiríksdóttir was pulled back by Lund in the penalty

area, trying to get on the end of a cross. After VAR sent the referee to the monitor, she adjudged

that it was a penalty, and showed a 2nd yellow card to Lund, who will now miss the quarter-final.

Viggósdóttir stepped up, and powerfully converted the penalty, despite the ‘keeper diving the

right way. There was barely any time left, and Norway survived with 10 players, but Gemma

Grainger will be seriously concerned how her team almost let a 3-goal lead slip in such a short

space of time.

UEFA Group B – Final Standings

If you compare the combined ‘expected goals’ & ‘expected goals against’ of each team, you can

see how closely fought all of the matches were. Statistically, Iceland and Finland were the most

consistent, and balanced, teams, yet neither reached the knockouts. Despite winning the group,

Norway didn’t keep a clean sheet, and will need significant improvement if they’re to advance to

the semi-final.

Goals

For

Goals

Against

Goal

Difference

Points

Norway (Q) 8 5 3 9

Switzerland (Q) 4 3 1 4

Finland 3 3 0 4

Iceland 3 7 -4 0

Combined

xG

Combined

xG Against

Difference

Norway (Q) 3.73 4.51 -0.78

Switzerland (Q) 2.34 3.81 -1.47

Finland 3.18 2.79 0.39

Iceland 4.64 2.78 1.86

Next Fixtures

Norway vs Runners-up UEFA Group B (currently Italy), Switzerland vs Winners Group B (Currently Spain)