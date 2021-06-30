UFC 264 – everything you need to know

It’s been a long time coming but UFC 264 is finally here (well, almost!). Top of the bill is one of the biggest fights in MMA’s recent history. After thrilling the world with two excellent matches previously, Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will square off once again at the event.

McGregor vs Poirier is far from the only thing to get excited about as well. The UFC 264 betting markets suggest fans are set for another thrilling night of MMA action with several other big stars and exciting up and comers set to compete.

Still not convinced? After reading our full UFC 264 preview below, we are confident you will be…

When & where is UFC 264 taking place

Building on the success of UFC 263 – which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona – the event is scheduled for Saturday July 10 2021.

Paradise, Nevada will play host to UFC 264 with the T-Mobile Arena capable of holding up to 20,000 spectators. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this capacity could be reduced slightly, but there will definitely be some fans in attendance at least. This should lead to a superb atmosphere.

The start time of the event is yet to be confirmed, though the main card will probably kick off at 10pm ET (7pm PT).

Betting markets available

As with every MMA event, UFC 264 offers bettors plenty of different markets to choose from. Regardless of your preferences and budget you are highly likely to find something to suit your needs. Below, we have detailed some of the most popular UFC betting markets.

Winner

This market really could not be simpler. All you need to do is predict which of the two fighters you think will win the bout. You can also wager on the match ending in a draw, though this is unlikely so it will always have high odds.

Generally speaking, as there are only two outcomes – three including an unlikely draw – odds for this market tend to be fairly low. However, spotting an upset can still result in a significant payout.

Method of Victory

Here you are predicting how your chosen fighter will win the bout. At most bookmakers there are three options for you to choose from. The first is a win by KO/TKO/DW. The second is to win by submission, while the third is by technical decision.

Different fighters have different specialty finishes. Checking this before betting is a must.

Double Chance

Double Chance increases your chances of winning when betting on the method of victory, although you will need to trade this off against the lower odds you receive.

For example, you would be able to bet on a fighter winning by submission or decision, or winning by KO/TKO or submission. It can be a good market if you are not sure which method to select.

Round Betting

There are plenty of opportunities for betting on rounds as well. You can predict the amount of rounds the fight will last, as well as which round the victorious fighter will win in.

How to prepare

Before you get too excited about UFC 264, you must do several things beforehand to prepare. First and foremost, making sure you have enough drinks and snacks to get through the fight is vital. You don’t want to reach for the chips bowl during the main event only to find it empty!

If you are thinking of betting on the fights there is a short list of other things to consider as well. Checking out the form book is extremely important. By doing this you will get a good idea of which fighters are coming into UFC 264 with a spring of their step.

You should also be keeping track of any news that could affect the odds of your chosen fighters. On that note, staying on top of the peaks and troughs of betting markets you are targeting is another good idea. By doing this you will be able to wager at the opportune time to maximise your potential winnings.

Best fights – previewed

Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

It really does not get bigger than this. After months and months of rumours we are now tantalisingly close to these two old rivals meeting for what is likely to be the final time.

In terms of predicting a winner, all the pundits are struggling. Both men have won one fight each previously, but Poirier came out on top last time. If we had to pick a victory, we’d probably go with him…

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya

This will be a key bout in the Women’s Welterweight division. Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya are both targeting Amanda Nunes’ title and whoever gets the win will be in pole position.

Both women are capable of an explosive finish, making this an obvious contender for one of the fight’s of the night.

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Carlos Condit has not competed at a UFC PPV since December 2019. He will be back for this event, though, after breaking his losing streak with recent wins over Court McGree and Matt Brown.

It will be great to see the former Interim Welterweight Champion back on the grandest stage but his opponent, Max Griffin, will be hoping he has an unpleasant comeback.