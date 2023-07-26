A third of sports fans think they can survive more than one round with Conor McGregor

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
Photo: John Locher/AP

Do you think you could last a round with UFC star Conor McGregor?

What about even ONE MINUTE?

If you are like most people surveyed recently by Action Network, you are probably pretty pessimistic about your chances.

  • Over one-third of fans didn’t think they would even last a minute in the Octagon with the former two-weight world champion
  • A survey of more than 2,000 sports fans by Action Network found that 32% were confident they could survive for one round with ‘The Notorious’
  • Surprisingly, 8% of sports fans who participated in the survey believed they could make it to the end of a five-round championship fight
  • However, 68% of fans in the same survey believe the Irishman WILL be a UFC champion again

One in three sports fans believe that they could survive more than one round in the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

A survey of more than 2,000 fans conducted by Action Network found that 35% of fans were confident they would survive for up to 60 seconds once the cage door locked. However, 32% believed they would see the end of the first round.

A staggering 33% of fans claimed they would survive more than five minutes inside a UFC octagon with the former featherweight and lightweight champion, with 8% confidently predicting they would see the end of a five-round championship fight with the Irish knockout artist.

Q. How long do you think you would last in a UFC fight against Conor McGregor?

AnswerVoters
Up to 1 minute, please specify in seconds34.88%
1-5 minutes32.44%
6-10 minutes12.28%
11-15 minutes8.13%
16-20 minutes4.54%
21-25 minutes7.73%
Mean minutes5.93

Despite this, 68% of the same participants in the same survey believe McGregor will become a world champion once again – despite not having held UFC gold since 2016.

Q. To what extent, if at all, do you agree or disagree with the following statement: I believe that Conor McGregor will be a UFC champion again.

Agree (Net)68.23%Disagree (Net)31.77%