A third of sports fans think they can survive more than one round with Conor McGregor

Do you think you could last a round with UFC star Conor McGregor?
What about even ONE MINUTE?
If you are like most people surveyed recently by Action Network, you are probably pretty pessimistic about your chances.
- Over one-third of fans didn’t think they would even last a minute in the Octagon with the former two-weight world champion
- A survey of more than 2,000 sports fans by Action Network found that 32% were confident they could survive for one round with ‘The Notorious’
- Surprisingly, 8% of sports fans who participated in the survey believed they could make it to the end of a five-round championship fight
- However, 68% of fans in the same survey believe the Irishman WILL be a UFC champion again
One in three sports fans believe that they could survive more than one round in the Octagon with Conor McGregor.
A survey of more than 2,000 fans conducted by Action Network found that 35% of fans were confident they would survive for up to 60 seconds once the cage door locked. However, 32% believed they would see the end of the first round.
A staggering 33% of fans claimed they would survive more than five minutes inside a UFC octagon with the former featherweight and lightweight champion, with 8% confidently predicting they would see the end of a five-round championship fight with the Irish knockout artist.
Q. How long do you think you would last in a UFC fight against Conor McGregor?
|Answer
|Voters
|Up to 1 minute, please specify in seconds
|34.88%
|1-5 minutes
|32.44%
|6-10 minutes
|12.28%
|11-15 minutes
|8.13%
|16-20 minutes
|4.54%
|21-25 minutes
|7.73%
|Mean minutes
|5.93
Despite this, 68% of the same participants in the same survey believe McGregor will become a world champion once again – despite not having held UFC gold since 2016.
Q. To what extent, if at all, do you agree or disagree with the following statement: I believe that Conor McGregor will be a UFC champion again.
|Agree (Net)
|68.23%
|Disagree (Net)
|31.77%