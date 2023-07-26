A third of sports fans think they can survive more than one round with Conor McGregor

Photo: John Locher/AP

Do you think you could last a round with UFC star Conor McGregor?

What about even ONE MINUTE?

If you are like most people surveyed recently by Action Network, you are probably pretty pessimistic about your chances.

Over one-third of fans didn’t think they would even last a minute in the Octagon with the former two-weight world champion

A survey of more than 2,000 sports fans by Action Network found that 32% were confident they could survive for one round with ‘The Notorious’

Surprisingly, 8% of sports fans who participated in the survey believed they could make it to the end of a five-round championship fight

However, 68% of fans in the same survey believe the Irishman WILL be a UFC champion again

One in three sports fans believe that they could survive more than one round in the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

A survey of more than 2,000 fans conducted by Action Network found that 35% of fans were confident they would survive for up to 60 seconds once the cage door locked. However, 32% believed they would see the end of the first round.

A staggering 33% of fans claimed they would survive more than five minutes inside a UFC octagon with the former featherweight and lightweight champion, with 8% confidently predicting they would see the end of a five-round championship fight with the Irish knockout artist.

Q. How long do you think you would last in a UFC fight against Conor McGregor?

Answer Voters Up to 1 minute, please specify in seconds 34.88% 1-5 minutes 32.44% 6-10 minutes 12.28% 11-15 minutes 8.13% 16-20 minutes 4.54% 21-25 minutes 7.73% Mean minutes 5.93

Despite this, 68% of the same participants in the same survey believe McGregor will become a world champion once again – despite not having held UFC gold since 2016.

