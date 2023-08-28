Two thirds of sports fans say they can survive more than one minute with Conor McGregor in the octagon

Photo: AP

You think you can get into the UFC octagon and last one round with one of the biggest superstars of all time?

Well, how about we make it easier: do you think you could last one MINUTE?

According to a survey done by the Action Network, almost two of out three people think they could do just that.

Are those 2,000 people very confident of their abilities, or just REALLY out of touch with how good MMA fighters are?

Here are some of the results from the study.

When asked about their ability to last in a fight against Conor McGregor, 65% of sports fans believe they can survive more than one minute with the UFC star, a new survey for Action Network has revealed.

One-third of sports fans believe they can survive longer than one round of five minutes in the octagon with the Irish star, according to the results of the poll.

This means almost of third of people back themselves to outperform Jose Aldo, Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, Diego Brandao and Marus Brimage, who all suffered first-round UFC defeats against McGregor.

Twelve percent of the total respondents say their time in the Octagon would come to an end in the second round and eight percent believe the third round is the end of the road.

The remaining 12 percent believe they could survive a fight until the championship rounds, rounds 4-6, with five percent of fans saying they can last up to the full 30 minutes.

Q. How long do you think you would last in a UFC fight against Conor McGregor?

Time All respondents Up to one minute 35% 1-5 minutes 32% 6-10 minutes 12% 11-15 minutes 8% 16-20 minutes 5% 21-25 minutes 2% 26-30 minutes 5%

Of the same group of fans, 68 percent believe that Conor McGregor will be a UFC champion once again as talk of his comeback fight continues to build.

Q. To what extent, if at all, do you agree or disagree with the following statement: ‘I believe that Conor McGregor will be a UFC champion again’?

Agree Disagree 68% 32%

McGregor is due to fight Michael Chandler in December, where the Irishman is the 8/11 slight favourite to mark a comeback with victory while Chandler is 10/11 to spoil the party.

“There’s no doubt that Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in UFC history, but it turns out that many sports fans back themselves to hold their own against the two-weight world champion in the Octagon with two-thirds believing that they can last longer than one minute against him,” an Action Network spokesperson said. “Think you can survive more than one round of five minutes against the Irish superstar? Then you’d be in company with a third of sports fans who also think they can safely negotiate a round against a top fighter. Talk about confidence!”

Now, we just need to get the UFC to set up a new tournament, with the survey responders getting in the octagon.

