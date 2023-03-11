University of South Florida Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Gregory Relieved of Duties

ational Search Underway For A New Head Men’s Basketball Coach

TAMPA, FLA., MARCH 10, 2023 – University of South Florida Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Gregory has been relieved of his duties effective immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly announced today.

Gregory concludes his six-year tenure leading the Bulls men’s basketball program with a 79-107 overall record.

“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Kelly said. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball. We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Kelly has commenced a national search for a new leader of the men’s basketball program and appointed assistant coach Larry Dixon as interim head coach.

About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 19 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, which will expand to 21 teams with the recently announced additions of women’s lacrosse (2024-25) and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and is in its 57th season in 2022-23. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district, located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls have claimed 26 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including seven trophies in the 2021 calendar year, and own 140 conference titles claimed in 15 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 74 men’s conference championships and 64 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball. The Bulls have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for more than eight straight years and have posted a program record of 16 straight semesters with a combined GPA over 3.0 as of the fall of 2022. USF has had over 500 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

Follow USF Athletics on Twitter (@USFAthletics) and Facebook for all the latest information concerning the USF Athletic program.