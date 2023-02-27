University of Tampa bolts to No.2 in the NCAA D-II Baseball Rankings.

No. 1 North Greenville: The Crusaders return entirely too much firepower from their national championship run and are No. 1 by a significant margin in my opinion. When you take into account the amount of returners and head coach Landon Powell’s best recruiting class of his tenure, this team seems like it will go from 0 to 60 on the first pitch.

It starts with John Michael Faile, the All-American catcher who is my pick for DII baseball player of the year right now. Faile is one of the best bats in the game and has Marek Chlup, the 2022 Conference Carolinas player of the year, back in the lineup with him. On the bump, Conference Carolinas pitcher of the year Reece Fields will lead the way but keep an eye on southpaw Mike Rodriguez. The reliever is nicknamed The Nightmare and struck out 36 guys in 14 innings this fall. This team is deep down to the last man on the bench.

No. 2 Tampa Tampa is, well, Tampa. This team hasn’t won eight national championships (four in the past decade at that) by mistake. Yes, their ace was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Spartans have Michael Paul back on the bump and a few intriguing transfers that were starters at their last stop. The Spartans also have the top five hitters back this year, so as usual, to win the SSC and South Region, you’ll have to go through Tampa.

No. 3 Southern Arkansas: The Muleriders return seven hitters and three of their four starting pitchers that got them to Cary for the first time as a DII program. One of those pitchers was Jeremy Adorno, who was my freshman of the year after going a ridiculous 15-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in his debut. With hitters like Brett McGee and Brandon Nicoll behind him, this team is dangerous.

No. 4 Angelo State: The Rams lose some of their big hitters, but let’s be real… there are always big hitters in San Angelo, Texas. Eight everyday players return to this lineup, and that includes All-American second baseman Austin Beck who is borderline impossible to get out. On the bump, Angelo State went out and got five interesting transfers, with Kade Bragg (a lefty with low-90s stuff) and Mason Bryant (a hard-throwing righty that touches 96) among the best of the bunch.

No. 5 Point Loma: The Sea Lions lose arguably the best player in DII last year (my player of the year Baxter Halligan) and Otto Kemp, who reached base in 61 of the 61 games he played (that is so ridiculous it almost doesn’t make sense). That said, Scott Anderson and Jakob Christian are back to lead a lineup that, while yes, they can hit, more importantly plays the best defense in DII. Plus, if the starters can get the ball to returning closer Cole Hillier, the game is all but over.

No. 6 Columbus State: Columbus State lost a Cougar legend in Robert Brooks but return a strong nucleus. If we have learned anything over the previous few seasons, head coach Greg Appleton is going to field a contender for Cary, no matter the returning situation. If the starting pitching delivers and gets the ball to Peyton Burton (three-pitch mix with a low 90s FB), the Cougars will have wins aplenty. Steven Minter and Derek Wylie, who were second and third on the team in homers last year, should provide plenty of pop.

No. 7 SNHU: I started covering DII baseball in 2016. In that span, the Penmen have made it to Cary 50 percent of the time (three times in six tournaments, remember there was none in 2020). This is routinely one of the best programs in the land and with six hitters back in the lineup, three returners in the rotation, and veteran Jeff Praml back for one more year after missing all of last season, this team is primed for another annual Penmen run.

No. 8 Illinois Springfield: The Prairie Stars lose two of the best sluggers in DII baseball but should still be highly competitive. I’m most intrigued by their pitching as Chad Saner, who was lights out in 2021 but out all last season, and transfer Clayton Johnson, who throws one of the hardest fastballs I’ve seen this fall, join the rotation. With two guys able to miss bats like they should, it will give the new(ish)-look lineup time to adjust.

No. 9 Wingate: There’s a common misconception that the eight teams that made it to Cary are probably the eight best teams heading into the next season. But with regionalization, that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially in the Southeast Region which, right now, is the best in DII baseball. Let’s not forget the Bulldogs were the 2021 national champions and won 48 games last year. This team returns 11 — ELEVEN — players that had playing time in the lineup last year, two of their three weekend starters, and a bulk of one of the deepest and toughest bullpens in DII.

No. 10 Central Missouri Let me tell you a story about the Mules. Last year, I left the Mules, the defending national runner-up mind you, out of the preseason Power 10 and first five out because of the roster turnover they had. You know what they did? They won 46 games, and that was even after a slow start to the season. The Mules lose talent once again this year, but don’t be fooled. Even in a stacked region, head coach Kyle Crookes will put out one of the most competitive rosters in the land for one of the winningest programs