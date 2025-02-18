University of Tampa remains the No. 1 team in D-II Baseball with Florida Southern in the top 25.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
99
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA BASEBALL STADIUM- PHOTO/UT

The defending 2023-2024 World Series Champion University of Tampa Spartans remain the best team in NCAA Division II college baseball. While it is early in the season UT remains the best team in all of D-II college baseball. Their fellow Sunshine State Conference rivals from Lakeland, Florida Southern cracked the Top 25 weekly poll.

A handful of unranked teams received votes and could crack the Top 25 soon. Carson-Newman (7-0) and Harding (7-1) have been dominant in the early going, while Pitt State (7-0) and Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1) have also impressed.

With conference play approaching, expect more movement in the coming weeks as teams establish themselves in the race for regional and national supremacy.

Full Rankings: https://www.diviibaseball.com/rankings

RankSchoolConfRegionrecordPrev
1TampaSSCSOUTH5-11
2Angelo StateLSCSOUTH CENTRAL6-22
3Central MissouriMIAACENTRAL5-23
4CatawbaSACSOUTHEAST4-34
5Point LomaPWWEST4-25
6Southern New HampshireNE10EAST0-06
7Colorado MesaRMACSOUTH CENTRAL2-17
8UIndyGLVCMIDWEST0-08
9AugustanaNSICCENTRAL3-19
10Indiana (PA)PSACATLANTIC0-010
11North GreenvilleCCSOUTHEAST8-011
12West ChesterPSACATLANTIC0-012
13UT TylerLSCSOUTH CENTRAL6-220
14Missouri SouthernMIAACENTRAL5-114
15Arkansas-MonticelloGACCENTRAL5-115
16Young HarrisCCSOUTHEAST4-313
17AshlandG-MACMIDWEST2-117
18East StroudsburgPSACATLANTIC0-018
19Cal State Monterey BayCCAAWEST5-219
20MillersvillePSACATLANTIC2-121
21Chico StateCCAAWEST4-2NR
22Seton HillPSACATLANTIC0-022
23Georgia CollegePBCSOUTHEAST3-416
24Florida SouthernSSCSOUTH5-1NR
25UNC PembrokeCCSOUTHEAST4-225

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR