University of Tampa remains the No. 1 team in D-II Baseball with Florida Southern in the top 25.

The defending 2023-2024 World Series Champion University of Tampa Spartans remain the best team in NCAA Division II college baseball. While it is early in the season UT remains the best team in all of D-II college baseball. Their fellow Sunshine State Conference rivals from Lakeland, Florida Southern cracked the Top 25 weekly poll.

A handful of unranked teams received votes and could crack the Top 25 soon. Carson-Newman (7-0) and Harding (7-1) have been dominant in the early going, while Pitt State (7-0) and Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1) have also impressed.

With conference play approaching, expect more movement in the coming weeks as teams establish themselves in the race for regional and national supremacy.

Full Rankings: https://www.diviibaseball.com/rankings