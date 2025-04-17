University of Tampa Women’s Lacrosse moves up to No. 2 in the latest rankings.

The University of Tampa women’s lacrosse team has climbed to No. 2 in this week’s USA Lacrosse Division II Women’s Top 20, continuing its rise and solidifying its position as one of the top contenders to repeat as national champions.

With a 14–1 record, the Spartans climbed two spots after notching back-to-back top-10 wins, including a 17–8 victory over No. 6 Lynn on Senior Day. Peyton Howell led the charge with seven goals and three assists, pushing Tampa’s winning streak to four games since its only loss of the season on March 29, in overtime. The Spartans now share the top spot in the Sunshine State Conference standings with No. 3 Florida Southern and No. 4 Embry-Riddle, setting the stage for a dramatic finish to the regular season as all three teams are viable for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming SSC post season.

Tampa has played seven teams that are currently ranked this week and holds a 6–1 record in those matchups. The Spartans earned wins over No. 3 Florida Southern, No. 5 Maryville, No. 6 Lynn, No. 7 Adelphi, No. 9 Saint Leo, No. 10 Pace, and No. 13 UIndy. Their lone loss came at the hands of No. 4 Embry-Riddle, a team they could meet again in postseason play.

The Sunshine State Conference continues to dominate the national landscape, with four five ranked in the Top 10: No. 2 Tampa, No. 3 Florida Southern, No. 4 Embry-Riddle, No. 6 Lynn, and No. 9 Saint Leo. These programs have combined for a remarkable 64–11 record, further underscoring the SSC’s reputation as one of the strongest conferences.

For the complete schedule, visit Tampa Spartans.