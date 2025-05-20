University of Tampa Women’s Lacrosse team heads to the NCAA II Final Four this week

Tampa women’s lacrosse defeats Florida Southern for the third time this season, 12-10, to book a spot in the NCAA Semifinals in Salem, Virginia.

How It Happened

Tampa would start off hot, scoring the game’s first two goals, one from captain Mary Kate Person and the other from Peyton Howell .

and the other from . Giana Murphy tallied the Mocs first goal at the 10:37 mark.

tallied the Mocs first goal at the 10:37 mark. Much of the first quarter would be back and forth, with Florida Southern grabbing the lead at the end of the first for the first time in the game.

The second quarter would once again be back and forth, but FSC would grab its largest lead of the game and go up 7-5 around the midpoint of the second quarter.

The Spartans would respond with seven straight unanswered goals to end the second quarter up by five.

The Spartans had six different goal scorers in the second quarter: Kaylee VanVladricken , Sophi Wrisk , Howell , Person , Kailen Mant , and Maddie Szyluk .

, , , , , and . Despite a high-scoring affair in the first half, it would be quite the opposite in the second half at Naimoli.

Florida Southern scored the lone goal in the third quarter to cut Tampa’s lead to four heading into the final quarter of action.

The Mocs would continue to fight back, holding the Spartans scoreless in the second half and registering two late goals, but it would not be enough as Tampa would prevail.



Spartan Performances

Person led all players with four goals and points with five.

led all players with four goals and points with five. Tampa advances to its second consecutive NCAA Final Four.

The Spartans defeated the Mocs in all three matchups this season.

Savvy Barbosa picked up her 14th win.

picked up her 14th win. Lexi Waters led all players in caused turnovers (4).

led all players in caused turnovers (4). Isabella Avila was tied for a game-high seven draw controls.

was tied for a game-high seven draw controls. Spartans would win the turnover battle with 13 compared to the Mocs 18.

UTampa outshot Florida Southern 27 to 19.



Up Next: Tampa will travel to Salem, Virginia, to play for a spot in the NCAA Division II National Championship on Thursday, May 22.

Team Stats

Game Leaders

Florida Southern

G: Giana Murphy – 3

A: Danielle Mojsej – 2

Sv: Rebekah Bargeron – 3

GB: Charlie Laye – 4

Tampa

G: Mary Kate Person – 4

A: 3 Players (#14, #26, #40) – 1

Sv: Savvy Barbosa – 3

GB: 3 Players (#4, #14, #25) – 2

Game Statistics Florida Southern Tampa Shots 19 27 Ground Balls 14 14 Saves 4 3 Clears 16-20 13-20 Turnovers 18 13 Draw Controls 13 11 Free Position Shots 0-2 3-8

