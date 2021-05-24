Up 3 games to 1, the Lightning look to clinch their first-round series against Florida tonight

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +132, Lightning -133; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Lightning lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Florida Panthers in game five. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 6-2. Alex Killorn scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Panthers have gone 37-14-5 against division opponents. Florida averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Ryan Lomberg leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 in division play. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 41 assists and has 61 points this season. Alexander Wennberg has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Hedman leads the Lightning with 36 total assists and has 45 points. Killorn has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals , 7.7 assists, 6.4 penalties and 21.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging three goals , 5.2 assists, 6.3 penalties and 19.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.