June is an important month for the USA soccer team. Not only do they continue their preparation for the World Cup but begin their defense of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The month begins with a couple of home friendlies against Morocco on June 2 and then Uruguay three days later. Both of those opponents have also qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

A strong squad has been named by the US for the friendlies and the two CONCACAF Nations League that follow. These are the final four games the Americans will play before the World Cup begins in late November.

It’s perhaps disappointing that of the four games that the USA will be playing in June, only one is an away match. That’s the second Nations League match in El Salvador on the 15th. Why the disappointment? Well, we all know just how good the American side can be on home soil. It’s the ability to earn good results on their travels that needs work.

The USA only finished third in their World Cup qualifying group. They had their home record to thank for achieving automatic qualification. Only one of the last three qualifying matches was won and that automatic place in Qatar was only earned on goal difference from Costa Rica who beat them in their final match.

Home form got the Americans to Qatar with five wins and a draw. On their travels it was a much more worrying situation with just one win in seven games. Even that was against Honduras who didn’t win a single group match and finished bottom of the table.

Just three points were earned from the other six away qualifiers, and they only hit the back of the net in one of those matches.

The USA are +100 to become World Cup champions a week before Christmas. They should begin their preparations with a home win over Morocco who are an unlikely +250 to become the first African side to win the World Cup.

The second friendly against Uruguay will be a tougher affair. They are +50 to lift the World Cup and have one of the most experienced pair of strikers in world football. Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez have played over 260 internationals between them and scored a combined 122 goals.

With the friendlies out of the way, USA begin the defense of the CONCACAF Nations League. They should have no problem at all getting a convincing home win over Grenada who have lost six of their last seven internationals.

It’s the away game in El Salvador on June 14 that will go a long way towards deciding the group winners. The Americans could only get a 0-0 draw when playing there last September in a World Cup qualifier. It wasn’t too easy at home either with a 1-0 victory for the USA.

El Salvador have only won one of their last 13 home games. That should become two after hosting Grenada on June 5. They have failed to score in three of their last four at home. If the USA are to achieve anything in the World Cup this year, this is the kind of game they have to be winning