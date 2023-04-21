USA Today NCAA Baseball Poll: Gators are on the rise in No. 3 while the Hurricanes move into the No. 18 on this weeks poll.

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (28) 29-6 770 1 2. Wake Forest (2) 31-5 731 2 3. Florida (1) 30-7 705 3 4. Vanderbilt 29-7 690 4 5. Arkansas 29-7 648 6 6. South Carolina 30-6 617 5 7. Virginia 31-6 571 7 8. East Carolina 28-8 551 10 9. Stanford 23-10 496 8 10. Louisville 26-9 467 9 11. Kentucky 28-7 434 11 12. Campbell 27-8 356 15 13. Coastal Carolina 23-11 353 21 14. Texas 26-12 300 18 15. Connecticut 26-9 288 20 16. North Carolina 24-12 248 13 17. Boston College 24-11 233 14 18. Miami (Fla.) 22-13 208 25 19. Texas Tech 25-12 175 22 20. Tennessee 25-13 174 12 21. Arizona State 25-10 161 23 22. UCLA 21-10 149 19 23. Oregon 24-10 118 NR 24. Oklahoma State 24-13 84 16 25. Oregon State 24-11 77 NR