USA Today NCAA Baseball Poll: Gators are on the rise in No. 3 while the Hurricanes move into the No. 18 on this weeks poll.

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (28)
|29-6
|770
|1
|2. Wake Forest (2)
|31-5
|731
|2
|3. Florida (1)
|30-7
|705
|3
|4. Vanderbilt
|29-7
|690
|4
|5. Arkansas
|29-7
|648
|6
|6. South Carolina
|30-6
|617
|5
|7. Virginia
|31-6
|571
|7
|8. East Carolina
|28-8
|551
|10
|9. Stanford
|23-10
|496
|8
|10. Louisville
|26-9
|467
|9
|11. Kentucky
|28-7
|434
|11
|12. Campbell
|27-8
|356
|15
|13. Coastal Carolina
|23-11
|353
|21
|14. Texas
|26-12
|300
|18
|15. Connecticut
|26-9
|288
|20
|16. North Carolina
|24-12
|248
|13
|17. Boston College
|24-11
|233
|14
|18. Miami (Fla.)
|22-13
|208
|25
|19. Texas Tech
|25-12
|175
|22
|20. Tennessee
|25-13
|174
|12
|21. Arizona State
|25-10
|161
|23
|22. UCLA
|21-10
|149
|19
|23. Oregon
|24-10
|118
|NR
|24. Oklahoma State
|24-13
|84
|16
|25. Oregon State
|24-11
|77
|NR