USA Today NCAA Baseball Poll: Gators are on the rise in No. 3 while the Hurricanes move into the No. 18 on this weeks poll.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (28)29-67701
2. Wake Forest (2)31-57312
3. Florida (1)30-77053
4. Vanderbilt29-76904
5. Arkansas29-76486
6. South Carolina30-66175
7. Virginia31-65717
8. East Carolina28-855110
9. Stanford23-104968
10. Louisville26-94679
11. Kentucky28-743411
12. Campbell27-835615
13. Coastal Carolina23-1135321
14. Texas26-1230018
15. Connecticut26-928820
16. North Carolina24-1224813
17. Boston College24-1123314
18. Miami (Fla.)22-1320825
19. Texas Tech25-1217522
20. Tennessee25-1317412
21. Arizona State25-1016123
22. UCLA21-1014919
23. Oregon24-10118NR
24. Oklahoma State24-138416
25. Oregon State24-1177NR