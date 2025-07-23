The University of South Florida is the same conference but a new name. The American Athletic Conference is undergoing a rebranding, returning to its original name, the American Conference, after many years as the Big East. This change is part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting growth and improving its position in the rapidly evolving landscape of college sports.

On Monday, the 15-team football conference also introduced a new slogan: “Built To Rise.” Additionally, they revealed Soar the Eagle as their new mascot. Both the slogan and the mascot will be featured in promotions and public service announcements aired during games involving their teams.

As the conference stands in 2025, it features 14 football members: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, and UTSA. Wichita State remains a full member but does not field a football team.

Addressing the media this week new commissioner Tim Pernetti set out to explain the name change and the new attitude of the conference.

By changing its name, the conference aims to eliminate confusion caused by the “AAC” nickname, which is often mixed up with the Power Four’s ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference). It intends to be referred to as the “American Conference” or simply the “American.” The commissioner of the American Conference, Pernetti, has proactively positioned the league to thrive in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era.

Earlier this year, he announced that all member schools, except for Army and Navy, would be required to share a minimum of $10 million in revenue over the next three seasons. This initiative marks the first time a league has established such a minimum standard. Under the new NIL regulations, schools are permitted to share up to $20.5 million in revenue during the 2025-26 season. “This modernization reflects our identity and our direction,” Pernetti stated. “It emphasizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage that propels every aspect of our conference forward.”

The success of the American Athletic Conference has been a mixed blessing. Due to realignment, some of its best programs have moved to the Power Five conferences. Since 2023, the American has lost Cincinnati, UCF, and SMU but has added seven new teams: Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UT-San Antonio, and Army (for football).

The conference currently consists of 15 teams. Last season, Army and Tulane were on the verge of contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, and the University of Texas at San Antonio were pursued by the Pac-12 but ultimately decided to remain in their current conference. However, these four teams are potential targets for the next round of realignment, which is expected to occur sometime between 2028 and 2030.