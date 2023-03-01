USF Athletics Announces Partnership With Athlete Network To Connect Current And Former USF Student-Athletes

University of South Florida Athletics today announced a new partnership with Athlete Network with a goal of uniting current and former USF student-athletes through an exclusive new branded digital platform.

The Athlete Network platform will provide access to a centralized hub where past and present student-athletes can maintain and build relationships with each other and USF Athletics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Athlete Network in order to grow and strengthen our engagement with former USF student-athletes,” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “This relationship makes it easier than ever to support and assist our most loyal Bulls—for life!”

Through Athlete Network’s digital platform, USF Athletics will efficiently expand its reach to a greater number of former student-athletes, offering support and communication while providing a space for them to connect with each other.

“This centralized hub is an innovative resource for former and current student-athletes from South Florida to fully embrace the true mission, vision, and core values of the athletics department, and it brings it all to life,” said Carlton Rice, assistant athletic director/student-athlete enhancement.

Along with expanding communication and engagement opportunities for USF student-athletes, the Athlete Network software will also immediately provide cutting edge data insights and reporting to athletics administrators, expand career resources, and cultivate relationships among all generations of Bulls.

“Getting this network up and running will be something that will help us connect our current and former student-athletes and bring us together to accomplish our goals as a whole for South Florida Athletics,” said Lindsay Brauer, development specialist and former USF women’s soccer player.

About Athlete Network

UNITE software empowers athletics departments, teams, high schools, and associations at all levels to centralize, promote, and track the resources and services offered to both current and former athletes in a branded athlete network.

About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 19 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, which will expand to 21 teams with the recently announced additions of women’s lacrosse (2024-25) and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and is in its 57th season in 2022-23. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls have claimed 26 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including seven trophies in the 2021 calendar year, and own 140 conference titles claimed in 15 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 74 men’s conference championships and 64 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball. The Bulls have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for more than eight straight years and have posted a program record of 16 straight semesters with a combined GPA over 3.0 as of the fall of 2022. USF has had over 500 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.