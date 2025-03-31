USF Baseball Wins Second Straight Conference Series with Win Over Tulane

The University of South Florida baseball team (15-9; 4-1 AAC) claimed the series over the Tulane Green Wave (17-10; 2-3 AAC) with an 8-6 win on Saturday afternoon at the USF Baseball Stadium. The Bulls have now won two straight conference series.



After Tulane scored a run in the top half of the opening frame, the Bulls answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first. Ryan Pruitt started the game with a single, followed by a walk from Stewart Puckett . A two-RBI single from Jackson Mayo gave the Bulls the early lead.



Tulane tied the game in the second inning, but South Florida regained the lead in the second with a groundout from Pruitt that brought Lance Trippel across the plate.



The Green Wave took the lead, scoring a run in the third and the fourth. A perfect bunt from Carlos Jacome that brought Trippel across the plate tied the game.



The Bulls regained the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Rafael Betancourt hit an RBI single to score one run after a single from Mayo and a walk from Bradke Lohry . Trippel cleared the bases with a three-run shot over the left-field wall.



Tulane cut the lead to two with two runs in the top of the sixth. After a single and a walk to start the ninth inning, the Green Wave had the go-ahead run at the plate. Landen Yorek and the Bulls got out of the inning and took the series with a strikeout, a fielder’s choice, and a fly ball.



Four pitchers made an appearance on the mound. LHP Brandon Keyster made his third start of the season and pitched two innings. RHP Bryce Archie pitched four innings and struck out three batters. RHP Jack Nedrow held the Green Wave scoreless in his two innings.



Key Stats:

Betancourt extends his hit streak to eight games, which is the longest of the season for the junior.

Mayo recorded his eighth multi-hit performance of the season.

Brodil collected his team-leading 10 th multi-hit performance of the season.

multi-hit performance of the season. Trippel hit his third home run of the season.

Mayo recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season with two today.

Archie earned his third win of the season, while Yorek earned his third save.

Notables:

Betancourt collected his fourth multi-hit performance in five games, the sixth of the season.

Trippel’s three-run home run in the fifth inning is his first home run of the season that hasn’t come in the ninth inning.

Trippel set a season-high of three runs scored and three RBI.