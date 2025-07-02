University of South Florida (USF) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bryan Hodgson has announced his first recruiting class with the program, assembling the second-highest composite-ranked recruiting class in school history.

USF’s 2025 class ranks No. 29 nationally according to 247Sports composite rankings — the program’s highest-rated incoming class since their 25th-ranked class in 2013. The class features 13 new players, blending five highly regarded freshmen with eight experienced transfers.

“This class sets the tone for what we’re building at USF,” Hodgson said. “We’ve brought in high-character, extremely talented young men who thrive on competition and embrace the daily work it takes to win. They’re going to help us build on the foundation that’s already in place and push our championship culture forward in Tampa. I’m truly excited about the direction we’re headed.”

Hodgson’s Five Freshmen

USF’s 2025 five-man freshmen class hail from all over North America. From Gavin Hightower’s top talent at Sierra Canyon in Southern California to Caleb Sanders’ experience at North Tampa Christian Academy right here in USF’s backyard. The Bulls are also bringing in three Canadians currently playing for Canada’s U19 team in Switzerland at the 2025 FIBA World Cup: Tristan Beckford, Adriel Nyorha, and Onyx Nnani. With the three’s participation in the tournament, South Florida becomes the only program in the NCAA with three athletes on a U19 international team. The trio of Canadians were all originally committed to Hodgson’s program at Arkansas State, but chose to flip their commitment to follow him to South Florida upon his hiring.

Tristan Beckford (Maple, Ontario, Canada) – 6’5 / 180 lbs / Freshman / Forward

Fort Erie International Academy

Canada’s third-ranked recruit and ranked 164th overall nationally by 247Sports, the three-star recruit, starred at Fort Erie International Academy before choosing coach Hodgson’s Arkansas State program over offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi State, and Oregon, among others. In March, Beckford followed Hodgson, switching his commitment to South Florida. He is one of three Canadian freshmen to be playing for Canada’s U19 team in Switzerland at the 2025 FIBA World Cup. He also averaged 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over four games at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, helping Canada win bronze and earning All-Tournament Team honors.

Adriel Nyorha (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) – 6’5 / 175 lbs / Freshman / Guard

Winston-Salem Christian School

Ranked the 15th-best recruit in North Carolina and 32nd at his position nationally by 247Sports, the three-star recruit starred for Winston-Salem Christian, where he averaged 11.0 points per game as a senior. He also earned All‑Canadians honors with Canada Topflight Academy. Nyorha is currently playing for Canada’s U19 team in Switzerland at the 2025 FIBA World Cup. He chose coach Hodgson’s Arkansas State program over offers from Arizona State, DePaul, George Mason, and Mississippi State, among others. One day after Beckford, he also elected to follow Hodgson to USF, switching his commitment.

Onyx Nnani (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – 6’9 / 215 lbs / Freshman / Forward

The Phelps School

Ranked the fourth-best recruit in Pennsylvania and 31st at his position nationally by 247Sports, the four-star recruit starred for The Phelps School, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds; he earned all-state second‑team honors, led the Lions to the PAISAA championship with a 20-point, 11-rebound performance, and was named COBL Non-PIAA Player of the Year. Nnani is currently playing for Canada’s U19 team in Switzerland at the 2025 FIBA World Cup. He chose coach Hodgson’s Arkansas State program over offers from Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Washington, and Kansas State, among others. A week after Beckford and Nyorha, he also elected to follow Hodgson to USF, switching his commitment.

Caleb Sanders (Tampa, Fla.) – 6’6 / 185 lbs / Freshman / Forward

North Tampa Christian Academy

Ranked the 27th-best recruit in Florida and 51st at his position nationally by 247Sports, he was ranked 18th-best overall in Florida for the 2026 class before reclassifying for 2025. The three-star recruit was a key catalyst for North Tampa Christian’s first-ever Final Four appearance. He earned multiple regional all-state honors en route to leading the Titans to a 24‑7 record and a dramatic four-overtime semifinal. He averaged 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 steals. He chose coach Hodgson’s USF program over offers from Florida State, Boston College, ECU, California, and Mississippi State, after originally committing to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Gavin Hightower (Los Angeles, Calif.) – 6’1 / 165 lbs / Freshman / Guard

Sierra Canyon HS

Ranked the 24th-best recruit in California and 28th at his position nationally by 247Sports, the three-star recruit helped lead Sierra Canyon to the California Division I state championship in 2025, scoring 15 points in the title game and earning Mission League All-Star recognition. He also earned all-CIF honors at Windward before transferring to Sierra Canyon. In 20 games as a junior, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, including a game-winner in the regional final. Hightower initially committed to Iona but flipped to USF in May, turning down offers from California, Washington State, Utah, New Mexico, and California, among others.

Hodgson’s Eight Transfers

Hodgson, who was named USF’s head coach on March 24, 2025, made an immediate impact in shaping the 2025-26 roster, living up to his reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters. He signed eight new transfer players to the roster. Two of the eight, Joseph Pinion and Izaiyah Nelson, followed coach Hodgson from Arkansas State.

Izaiyah Nelson (Marietta, Ga.) – 6’10 / 218 lbs / Senior / Forward

Transfer from Arkansas State

The tallest player on this roster, Izaiyah Nelson, joins the Bulls after three seasons at Arkansas State. As a junior in 2024–25, he appeared in 37 games with 31 starts, averaging 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. He ranked among the Sun Belt’s top rebounders and shot-blockers, earning Third Team All-Sun Belt honors and capping the regular season with back-to-back 20-point, 20-rebound performances that earned him Sun Belt and USBWA National Player of the Week recognition. Nelson recorded 10 double-doubles, highlighted by a 30-point, 21-rebound outing vs. Louisiana. He finished his Red Wolves career with 158 blocks, ranking fourth all-time in program history. He adds elite length, rim protection, and rebounding to USF’s frontcourt.

Joseph Pinion (Morrilton, Ark.) – 6’5 / 200 lbs / Senior / Guard

Transfer from Arkansas State / Arkansas

Pinion was a four-star recruit out of high school who began his collegiate career at Arkansas, where he appeared in 45 games over two seasons. He then transferred to Arkansas State for the 2024–25 season, where he thrived under Coach Hodgson, averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals across 36 games with 25 starts. He shot 42.9 percent from the field, knocked down a team-high 85 threes at a 36.0 percent clip, and shot 88.7 percent from the free-throw line. Pinion scored in double figures 24 times, including five 20-point games, and a career-high 23 points in the Sun Belt semifinal. He brings proven scoring, versatility, and veteran leadership to the Bulls’ backcourt.

Daimion Collins (Atlanta, Texas) – 6’9 / 200 lbs / Redshirt Senior / Forward

Transfer from LSU / Kentucky

A consensus five-star recruit out of high school and McDonald’s All-American, Collins began his collegiate career at Kentucky, appearing in 52 games over two seasons (27 as a freshman, 25 as a sophomore). He transferred to LSU in 2023, missing most of the 2023–24 season due to a shoulder injury that earned him a medical redshirt. In 2024–25, Collins started 22 of 30 games, averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.6 minutes while shooting 58.1 percent from the field—the highest FG percent in the SEC among players with similar volume. He logged 10 double-figure performances, including a career-high 22 points at Oklahoma. He grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds vs. Arkansas, also recording three games with four blocks. Collins adds elite rim-running, efficient scoring, and SEC-tested toughness to USF’s frontcourt.

Josh Omojafo (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) – 6’5 / 200 lbs / Senior / Guard

Transfer from Robert Morris / Gannon University

The fourth Canadian on this roster, Omojafo joins USF after a 2024–25 season at Robert Morris, where he started all 33 games, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 29.9 minutes per contest. He earned a spot on the Horizon League All-Tournament Team. Omojafo notched 20 double-figure games, including a season-high 27 points with four threes at IU–Indy and a 13-rebound effort in the league championship, along with 12 points vs. Alabama in the NCAA Tournament. A 20‑PPG scorer in his two seasons at Division II Gannon University, he brings scoring versatility, shooting accuracy, and tournament-tested poise to USF’s backcourt.

Xavier Brown (Williamsburg, Va.) – 6’2 / 183 lbs / Senior / Guard

Transfer from James Madison

Brown brings three years of Sun Belt experience from James Madison, capping his junior season by averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals across 32 games with 30 starts. He logged 29.0 minutes per contest and knocked down 60 threes at a 34.5 percent clip, highlighted by a career-high six triples at Georgia Southern. Brown recorded 21 double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 23 points against Ohio and a 21-10 double-double in the Sun Belt title game. He led JMU with 46 steals (ninth in the conference). He earned Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. With his combination of scoring, playmaking, defense, and proven leadership, Brown adds depth and poise to USF’s backcourt.

Isaiah Jones (Nashville, Tenn.) – 6’7 / 229 lbs / Senior / Forward

Transfer from Oakland / Detroit Mercy

Jones comes to the Bulls having played one season at the University of Detroit Mercy before transferring to Oakland for two seasons. As a junior in 2024-25 at Oakland, he started 25 of 28 games and averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He ranked second on the team with 36 steals. He was a member of the Horizon League Champion Oakland team, which knocked off No. 3 Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In high school, Jones played for Speights Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jones adds size, defensive instincts, and versatility to USF’s frontcourt as a veteran two-conference performer.

Wes Enis (Conover, Ohio) – 6’2 / 200 lbs / Junior / Guard

Transfer from Lincoln Memorial

Enis arrives after two stellar seasons at Division II Lincoln Memorial, where he scored 20.3 points, grabbed 4.6 rebounds, and dished 2.9 assists per game in 2024-25 — ranking tied for 36th nationally in scoring while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range. Enis led his team with 99 threes and an 84.7 percent mark from the free-throw line last year. A two-time South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, Enis tallied 28 double-digit outings, 18 games of 20+ points, and three 30+ point games, finishing with 1,022 career points at Lincoln Memorial. He brings elite scoring ability, off-ball threat, and high-level shooting to USF’s backcourt.

Devin Haid (Wooster, Ohio) – 6’5 / 190 lbs / Senior / Guard

Transfer from Central Connecticut / Notre Dame College (OH) / Cuyahoga CC

Haid arrives after a decorated NCAA career, most recently playing for Central Connecticut State in 2024‑25. He started 30 of 32 games, averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in 27.9 minutes per game. Haid was a Riley Wallace Award finalist for the most Impactful Division 1 transfer. He tallied a season-high 29 points in the NEC semifinals, produced 25 double‑figure games, and recorded two double‑doubles. Prior to CCSU, Haid earned All-Mountain East Conference second-team honors at Notre Dame College after averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds, and starred at Cuyahoga Community College, where he posted 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He brings efficient scoring, perimeter-defensive instincts, and versatile playmaking to USF’s backcourt.

Returners Rounding Out The 15-Man Roster

Coach Hodgson only inherited two players on this 15-man roster, both of whom first came to USF ahead of the 2024-25 season.

CJ Brown (Marietta, Ga.) – 6’2 / 175 lbs / Sophomore / Guard

USF

The late Amir Abdur-Rahim recruited Brown to South Florida as a four-star recruit, ranked the 114th-best recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He was named to the 2024-25 AAC All-Freshman Team and appeared in 31 games, with 23 starts. He finished the season with 38 steals, which is tied for the eighth most in program history by a freshman. He shot 75.6 percent from the free-throw line, which is the ninth-best mark by a freshman in USF history. He also dished out 78 assists, which ranks as the 10th most in USF history by a freshman. Brown finished second on the team with 17 blocks as a guard. He was named AAC Freshman of the Week three times.

De’Ante Green (Asheville, N.C.) – 6’9 / 210 lbs / Senior / Forward

USF / Florida State

Abdur-Rahim also recruited Green to the Bulls in the summer of 2024 after two seasons at Florida State, playing in 55 games. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked the 119th-best recruit in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over 31 games for the Bulls in 2024‑25, missing time due to a season-ending injury. A strong, versatile forward with SEC experience and efficient scoring, Green brings depth, rebounding, and toughness to USF’s frontcourt.