With today’s announcement of Brian Heartline as the new USF football head coach it clear that times are changing for South Florida and they are suddenly the best Group of Five school in the country.

MUST READS – SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

USF is uniquely positioned as the premier Group of Five program, with elite academics, AAU membership, a $400M on-campus stadium opening in 2027, and a groundbreaking NIL and athlete pay structure that rivals Power Four schools. With Brian Hartline at the helm, USF is not only the class of the G5 but a legitimate candidate for ACC or Big 12 expansion by 2029–2031.

Why USF Is the Best Group of Five Program — And Better Than Some Power Four Schools

Facilities & Infrastructure

USF’s $400 million on-campus stadium (opening 2027) will be the most advanced facility in the G5, paired with a state-of-the-art broadcast hub that makes the Bulls a regular presence on ESPN and major networks. This combination of infrastructure and media visibility is unmatched by Tulane, Memphis, Boise State, UTSA, or North Texas.

Academic Prestige

AAU membership : USF is one of the few G5 schools with this distinction, aligning it with elite research universities.

: USF is one of the few G5 schools with this distinction, aligning it with elite research universities. US News rankings : #38 in Most Innovative Schools and #68 in Best Value Schools, proving USF’s blend of affordability and forward-thinking academics.

: #38 in Most Innovative Schools and #68 in Best Value Schools, proving USF’s blend of affordability and forward-thinking academics. Recognized nationally as a “Top 10 university on the rise”, USF’s trajectory is backed by measurable progress in rankings and student success.

Leadership & NIL Innovation

Rob Higgins , USF’s CEO of Athletics, is the first of his kind in college sports, signaling a business-first approach.

, USF’s CEO of Athletics, is the first of his kind in college sports, signaling a business-first approach. Athlete Pay Program : $10M direct pay initiative over three years.

: $10M direct pay initiative over three years. Revenue-sharing ceiling: $20.5M under NCAA’s new rules, putting USF ahead of most G5 peers and even some P4 programs.

Coaching Pedigree

Brian Hartline , former Ohio State offensive coordinator and elite recruiter, was hired in December 2025.

, former Ohio State offensive coordinator and elite recruiter, was hired in December 2025. Hartline helped Ohio State win the 2024 CFP National Championship and produced multiple NFL receivers, bringing credibility and recruiting power to Tampa.

Comparison With Other G5 Programs

Tulane : Strong NIL fund ($3.5M) but lacks USF’s AAU status and stadium scale.

: Strong NIL fund ($3.5M) but lacks USF’s AAU status and stadium scale. Memphis : FedEx-backed $25M NIL deal is impressive, but facilities trail USF’s $400M stadium.

: FedEx-backed $25M NIL deal is impressive, but facilities trail USF’s $400M stadium. Boise State : Recognized for NIL innovation, yet limited by market size and academic profile.

: Recognized for NIL innovation, yet limited by market size and academic profile. UTSA : Growing NIL support, but lacks national academic recognition and media market reach.

: Growing NIL support, but lacks national academic recognition and media market reach. North Texas: Solid facilities, but NIL and academic prestige lag behind.

Why USF Surpasses Some Power Four Programs

Facilities : By 2027, USF’s stadium and broadcast hub will rival or exceed many ACC/Big 12 schools.

: By 2027, USF’s stadium and broadcast hub will rival or exceed many ACC/Big 12 schools. Market size : Tampa Bay is a Top 12 media market , far larger than Boise, Memphis, or Tulane.

: Tampa Bay is a , far larger than Boise, Memphis, or Tulane. Financial commitment : USF’s NIL and athlete pay programs are competitive with mid-tier Power Four schools.

: USF’s NIL and athlete pay programs are competitive with mid-tier Power Four schools. Trajectory: With Hartline’s recruiting power and institutional growth, USF is positioned for sustained success.

Final Thoughts

USF isn’t just the best G5 program today — it’s building the infrastructure, academic prestige, NIL power, and coaching pedigree to surpass mid-tier Power Four schools. With its stadium, AAU membership, NIL innovation, and Tampa Bay market reach, USF is the most logical candidate for ACC or Big 12 expansion between 2029–2031.

Bottom line: USF is not waiting to catch up — it’s already operating like a Power Four program.