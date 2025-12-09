USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins introduced Brian Hartline as the new head coach of the South Florida Bulls, sending shockwaves across college football. Both Higgins and Hartline stood before the press and had a very simple but strong message “USF’s Time Is NOW.” The Bulls are thinking big and proving they are going to a force in college football.

Hartline, formerly Ohio State’s wide receivers coach and offensive play caller under Ryan Day, represents a bold statement of intent by USF. Higgins revealed that once former head coach Alex Golesh informed him of his decision to take the Auburn job, it took just 60 hours to secure his top choice — Hartline — proving how serious South Florida is about winning at the highest level.

Hartline’s Recruiting Pedigree at Ohio State

At Ohio State, Hartline built a reputation as one of the nation’s best recruiters. He developed and signed elite wide receivers and quarterbacks, including NFL stars like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr., while helping to secure top quarterback prospects who thrived in the Buckeyes’ system. His track record of producing talent that dominates both in college and the NFL makes him one of the most respected recruiters in the sport.

Recruiting in Florida & Love for the State

Hartline’s ties to Florida run deep, and his ability to recruit in the Sunshine State is expected to be a cornerstone of his success at USF. Florida is one of the richest recruiting grounds in the country, and Hartline’s reputation combined with his enthusiasm for the state positions him to keep elite talent at home. His passion for Florida football culture resonates with high school coaches, athletes, and families, giving USF a competitive edge.

Transfer Portal Impact

In today’s college football landscape, the transfer portal is as important as high school recruiting. Hartline’s reputation as the best recruiter in the country means he can attract top skill players — especially wide receivers and quarterbacks — who want to play in his system. His proven ability to develop talent at Ohio State makes USF an attractive destination for transfers seeking immediate impact and national exposure.

What Hartline’s Hire Means for USF

Hartline’s arrival is more than just a local boost for Bulls Nation — it’s a national statement. USF is signaling to the college football world that it intends to compete with Power Four programs. With a $400 million on-campus stadium opening in 2027, AAU academic prestige, and a Top 12 media market in Tampa Bay, USF is positioning itself as the premier Group of Five program. Hartline’s hire elevates the Bulls’ profile nationally, strengthens recruiting pipelines, and sets the stage for potential inclusion in the ACC or Big 12 when expansion discussions arise in the coming years.