

By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

After surviving a brutal three-game gauntlet against ranked opponents, the South Florida Bulls (2–1) return home to Raymond James Stadium for a much-needed breather against South Carolina State. The stretch included a dominant win over Boise State (34–7), a gritty road upset of Florida (18–16), and a humbling loss in Miami (49–12) that exposed depth concerns but reaffirmed the resilience of quarterback Byrum Brown.

Key Players to Watch

QB Byrum Brown leads the team with 747 passing yards and 111 rushing yards. Wideout C.J. Nimrod (248 receiving yards) and running back Cartevious Norton anchor the offense. Defensively, linebacker Jhalil Shuler (29 tackles) and edge rusher Marcus Lunz (3 sacks) are standouts.

Coaching Staff

After navigating a grueling stretch against nationally ranked opponents and emerging with a 2–1 record, South Florida head coach Alex Golesh and his staff have earned praise for instilling a culture of resilience and belief within the Bulls program. Golesh’s high-tempo offensive philosophy, paired with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s pressure-driven schemes, has transformed the team’s identity. Behind the scenes, the coaching staff’s tireless preparation, attention to detail, and commitment to player development have laid the foundation for a winning atmosphere. From quarterback Byrum Brown’s growth to the emergence of defensive standouts like Jhalil Shuler and Marcus Lunz, the Bulls are no longer just competing—they’re contending



Broadcast Information

Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 20

TV: ESPN+

Radio: USF Bulls Radio Network (TuneIn, iHeartRadio)

Path to the Playoffs

USF’s remaining schedule includes Tulane, Memphis, and SMU. With continued growth from Brown and defensive tightening, the Bulls could earn a spot in the American Conference Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff.