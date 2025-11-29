





TAMPA, Fla. — The South Florida Bulls (USF) will take the field Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium with a chance to secure their ninth win of the season, a feat not accomplished since 2017. The matchup against the Rice Owls (5-6) marks Senior Night, where 30 USF players will be honored for their contributions to the program.

But the celebratory tone has been complicated by mounting speculation surrounding head coach Alex Golesh, who is reportedly the top target for Arkansas in their ongoing coaching search.



Golesh’s Future in Flux



Multiple outlets including 103.7 The Buzz, ClutchPoints, CBS Sports, and USA Today have reported that Golesh is seriously considering a five-year, $35 million offer** to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas parted ways with Sam Pittman in late September and has been aggressively pursuing Golesh following USF’s dominant win over UAB.



Despite the buzz, USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins issued a statement Friday confirming that no deal has been signed. “Coach Golesh has been presented with outside opportunities that he has been transparent about with us,” Higgins wrote on X. “We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision-making process. Bulls Nation, rest assured, we are ultra prepared for every scenario that could unfold in the coming hours/days.”



Golesh himself has remained focused on the game, telling reporters his priority is finishing the season strong.



Senior Night Stakes: Redemption and History



The Bulls (8-3, 5-2 AAC) are not only chasing a milestone win but also redemption. Last year, Rice stunned USF 35-28 in Houston, a loss that Golesh said “stuck with our staff all offseason. A win Saturday would mark USF’s third straight bowl-eligible season,n.and potentially position them for a third consecutive bowl victory.



Quarterback Byrum Brown, linebacker Mac Harris, and center Cole Best headline a senior class that helped engineer one of the most dramatic turnarounds in program history.



2025 Senior Night Honorees



(Note: several have eligibility remaining and have the option to return)



What’s Next?



Whether Golesh stays or goes, Saturday night promises to be a defining moment for the Bulls. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the atmosphere at Raymond James Stadium is expected to be electric.



Stay tuned for postgame coverage and updates on Golesh’s decision.



