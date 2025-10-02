USF Bulls vs Charlotte 49ers: Game Preview

Written By: Ruth Caguias

Capital Sport Network

TAMPA, FL- The South Florida Bulls (3-1) will host the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) at the Raymond James Stadium under the Friday night lights in a crucial AAC showdown. Kickoff is set for 7PM ET and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN 2.

Bulls Ready to Charge into Conference Play

USF heads into this game riding high off a dominant win over SC State 63-14 and shocking the college football realm with a 3-1 record facing three ranked programs. South Florida quarterback, Byrum Brown, has been nothing short of impressive since retuning from injury at the start of the season. Brown has thrown for 983 yards and 6 touchdowns while also accumulating 120 yards on the ground with 2 rushing touchdowns in the first four games. Wide receivers Chas Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton have emerged as more than reliable targets, combining for over 600 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Bulls run game has also been up to par averaging 134 yards a game with with 6 touchdowns so far this year.

Defensively, the Bulls are stout, allowing just 21.5 points a contest and forcing 7 turnovers through four games. Linebackers Mac Harris and Jhalyn Shuler anchor the unit and thrives on pressure and disruption. Harris and Shuler teamed up to contribute to a pick-6 that set the flame against SC State. This defense has shown poise, maturity and the ability to adjust to what the opposing team throws their way.

Charlotte’s “Next Man Up” Mentality

The 49ers face adversity heading into their first road game of the season. Injuries have sidelined starting quarterback Conner Harrell for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL thrusting Duke transfer Grayson Loftis under center. Loftis started 5 games as a true freshman in 2023 with a 3-2 record but things have not looked great this season as the relief. Loftis has a combined 3 turnovers with two interceptions and a fumble, 52.3% completion rating with 296 yards in the air, a single touchdown, and has been sacked six times.

Charlotte’s offense avergages just 18.3 points per game and has strugled with turnovers, coughing up the ball 8 times this season. Special teams, however has been a bright spot for Charlotte. The 49ers’ have had standout performances from Liam Boyd, and return specialist Javen Nicholas.

Odds, Predictions & Betting Insights

Spread : USF -27.5

: USF -27.5 Over/Under : 55

: 55 Moneyline : USF -5263 | Charlotte +1750

: USF -5263 | Charlotte +1750 Prediction: USF 51, Charlotte 10

The Bulls are heavy favorites, boasting a 95.4% win probability. With a high-powered offense and a disciplined defense, USF looks poised to start conference play with a statement win.

📍 Game Details