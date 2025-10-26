By: Carter Brantley

Despite outgaining Memphis by more than 70 yards, the USF Bulls came up just short in their biggest game of the season, falling 34-31 on the road Saturday night. It was a game that had everything — drama, grit, heartbreak — and ultimately, another chapter in the Bulls’ growing pains on the climb back to national relevance.

Quarterback Byrum Brown opened the game with a costly interception that handed Memphis an early touchdown and all the momentum. But the sophomore didn’t fold. Instead, he bounced back in a major way, delivering another electrifying performance with two rushing touchdowns in the first half. Brown finished with 269 passing yards on 43 attempts, but without top target Chaz Nimrod, timing and rhythm were off all night.

While the aerial attack sputtered, the ground game kept USF in it. Sam Franklin and Nykahi Davenport both broke off explosive runs and combined for nearly 150 yards rushing. Their production gave the Bulls balance in the first half, which ended with USF holding a slim lead and plenty of belief.

Then came the collapse. Memphis outscored USF 20-7 in the second half, torching the Bulls’ secondary and flipping the game’s tone completely. With just seconds left, USF still had a chance to tie it — lining up Nico Gramatica for a 42-yard field goal to send it to overtime. But a costly holding penalty pushed the kick back 10 yards. Gramatica’s attempt sailed wide right, sealing a gut-wrenching defeat and all but ending the Bulls’ playoff hopes.

Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis, who entered the game questionable with an ankle injury, looked anything but limited. He threw for over 300 yards, including more than 200 in the second half alone, as the Tigers relentlessly picked apart USF’s secondary. Every adjustment the Bulls tried defensively seemed one step behind, and Lewis made them pay for every lapse.

The loss stings deeply for a USF squad that has spent the season rebuilding its identity. With the American Athletic Conference title still technically within reach, the margin for error is now zero. The Bulls need to win out — and hope Memphis drops another conference game — if they want a shot at the championship.

The Bulls get a much-needed bye to regroup before hosting UTSA on November 6th at Raymond James Stadium. The Roadrunners sit 1-2 in conference play, including a lopsided loss to North Texas, giving USF a chance to reset and make a late push. But make no mistake — this was a missed opportunity for a veteran squad filled with seniors who know the clock is ticking. For USF, this one will sting all the way through the bye week.