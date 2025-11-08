With Tulane’s thrilling 38-32 victory over No. 22 Memphis on November 7, 2025, the American Conference standings have shifted dramatically. The result? The USF Bulls now controls its own path to the College Football Playoff. If the Bulls win their next three conference games—at Navy, at Birmingham, and at home against Rice—they’ll clinch a spot in the American Conference Championship Game. A win there would likely secure the Group of Five’s at-large bid to the expanded CFP.

Remaining Schedule: Three Games, One Goal

USF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) faces a gauntlet of matchups to close the regular season. Each opponent presents a unique challenge, but the Bulls’ balanced offense and opportunistic defense give them a legitimate shot.

Week 11: At Navy (Nov. 15)

Matchup Outlook:

Navy (6-3, 4-1 AAC) is tied with USF in the conference standings, making this a de facto elimination game. The Midshipmen’s triple-option attack ranks top-5 nationally in rushing yards per game, led by QB Xavier Tyler and FB Malik Daniels.

USF Bulls Advantage:

The Bulls’ front seven has been stout against the run, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry. Linebacker Jalen McKnight will be key in disrupting Navy’s rhythm. If USF can force Navy into third-and-long situations, they’ll neutralize the option threat.

Week 12: At Birmingham (UAB) (Nov. 22)

Matchup Outlook:

UAB (5-4, 3-2 AAC) is dangerous at home and upset Memphis earlier this season. QB Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 2,300+ yards and 18 TDs, and the Blazers’ tempo offense can catch defenses off guard.

USF Bulls Advantage:

USF’s secondary, led by cornerback Marcus Tillman Jr., has 11 interceptions on the year. If the Bulls’ pass rush—anchored by DE Tyrese Boone—can pressure Hopkins, they’ll force mistakes and control the tempo.

Week 13: vs Rice (Nov. 29)

Matchup Outlook:

Rice (4-5, 2-4 AAC) may be out of title contention, but they’re a trap game. The Owls have a physical defense and a knack for close games, including a near-upset of Tulane in October.

USF Advantage:

This is Senior Day in Tampa, and the Bulls will be motivated. QB Jordan Smith has been electric at home, and WR tandem Chris Boone and Elijah Thomas should exploit Rice’s man coverage schemes.

What’s at Stake: For USF Bulls A Shot at History

If South Florida wins out, they’ll finish 7-1 in conference play and likely host or travel to Tulane for the AAC Championship. A win there would almost certainly earn the Bulls the Group of Five’s automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff, marking their first-ever appearance on the national stage.