With star quarterback Byrum Brown officially entering the transfer portal—and widely projected to reunite with former USF head coach Alex Golesh at Auburn—the Bulls suddenly face a major transition at the most important position on the field. Brown’s departure leaves new head coach Brian Hartline with an immediate and high‑stakes challenge: finding the next quarterback to run his explosive, receiver‑driven offense.

Hartline arrives in Tampa with a national reputation as one of college football’s sharpest offensive minds and most relentless recruiters. His track record at Ohio State speaks for itself—elite quarterback development, high‑octane passing attacks, and a pipeline of NFL‑ready playmakers. Now, with the Bulls positioned as one of the top Group of Five programs in the country, Hartline is expected to move aggressively to secure a premier signal‑caller for 2026.

USF Sophomore – Locklin Hewett

USF quarterback Locklan Hewlett is indeed staying in Tampa for the 2026 season under new head coach Brian Hartline. That’s a significant win for the Bulls’ future.

Hewlett — a former Wake Forest commit who flipped to USF after a strong recruiting push — has been viewed as one of the program’s most promising young quarterbacks. His high school résumé backs that up: more than 5,000 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and a reputation for poise and accuracy against top Florida competition

The St. Augustine High School star has the arm talent, football IQ, and system fit make him one of the most intriguing long‑term pieces on the roster.

Katin Houser: East Carolina’s Rising Star With American Conference Experience

Another quarterback who fits Hartline’s offensive blueprint is Katin Houser of East Carolina. Houser quietly delivered one of the American’s most efficient seasons, showing the kind of accuracy and decision‑making that Hartline values.

Houser’s Strengths:

Strong arm capable of attacking all three levels

Proven efficiency in RPO and quick‑game concepts

Mobility to extend plays without relying on designed runs

Experience against AAC defenses

High football IQ and steady improvement

USF offers Houser a chance to run a more dynamic offense with better weapons, making him a realistic and appealing target.

Aidan Chiles: Michigan State’s High‑Upside Playmaker

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is expected to draw Power Four interest, but USF remains a legitimate dark‑horse contender. Chiles brings a rare blend of athleticism and arm talent that could thrive in Hartline’s system.

Why Chiles Makes Sense for USF:

Dual‑threat ability with a big arm

Comfortable throwing on the move

Experience in multiple offensive systems

High developmental ceiling

Immediate-impact potential in the AAC

If Power Four opportunities become crowded, Hartline could make a compelling case for Chiles to lead the Bulls.

Florida High School Recruits and Power Four Return‑Home Candidates

Hartline is also evaluating uncommitted three‑ and four‑star quarterbacks from Florida, many of whom are still weighing late offers. With Hartline’s recruiting reputation and USF’s rising national profile, the Bulls could flip a late riser or secure a high-upside developmental prospect.

Additionally, several Power Four quarterbacks from Florida—players who have struggled for playing time—may seek a return home. These include former blue‑chip recruits buried on SEC, Big Ten, and ACC depth charts who could thrive with a fresh start in Hartline’s offense.

Final Word: USF’s Quarterback Future Is in Aggressive Hands

Byrum Brown and Alex Golesh deserve immense credit for elevating USF into one of the nation’s premier Group of Five programs. But Brian Hartline and his offensive staff are not arriving to maintain the status quo. They are determined to land a top‑tier quarterback—whether from Ohio State, the AAC, the Big Ten, or Florida’s deep high school talent pool.

One thing is certain: USF will not settle. Hartline intends to build an offense worthy of national attention, and that starts with securing an elite signal‑caller for 2026.