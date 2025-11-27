Alex Golesh has positioned South Florida as a program on the rise, but Arkansas now looms as his next opportunity. The Razorbacks covet his offensive acumen, and Golesh’s name sits high on their shortlist. If he departs, USF cannot afford to stall.

Look for USF CEO of Sports to move quickly with the transfer portal and recruiting calendar demand urgency, and the Bulls must secure a leader who can sustain momentum. A delay risks losing recruits and the energy Golesh injected into the program.

Here are two men Higgins has his eyes on brining to USF.

Must Reads – Sports Talk Florida

Willie Simmons: Florida Roots and HBCU Success

Willie Simmons currently leads FIU after a decorated tenure at Florida A&M. He compiled a 45–13 record with the Rattlers, winning the 2023 Celebration Bowl and earning multiple Coach of the Year honors. Simmons previously coached at Prairie View A&M, Alcorn State, and Duke before taking over FIU. Known for discipline, offensive creativity, and player development, Simmons thrives on rebuilding programs. His Florida ties and proven ability to elevate teams make him a natural fit for USF.

Bob Chesney: Program Builder at James Madison

Bob Chesney took over James Madison in late 2023 after a dominant run at Holy Cross, where he won five Patriot League titles and guided the Crusaders to four straight FCS playoff appearances. At JMU, Chesney quickly adapted to the Sun Belt Conference, delivering a division title in 2025 and maintaining the Dukes’ reputation as a national contender. His career record surpasses 130 wins, and he consistently transforms programs into winners. Chesney’s adaptability and recruiting success highlight his ability to thrive in competitive environments.

Simmons vs. Chesney: Who Fits USF Best?

Recruiting Reach: Simmons offers deep Florida connections, crucial for USF’s pipeline. Chesney brings national credibility and success in multiple regions.

Simmons offers deep Florida connections, crucial for USF’s pipeline. Chesney brings national credibility and success in multiple regions. Program Rebuilds: Simmons rebuilt Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M into winners. Chesney elevated Holy Cross and sustained JMU’s rise in the FBS.

Simmons rebuilt Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M into winners. Chesney elevated Holy Cross and sustained JMU’s rise in the FBS. Style: Simmons emphasizes offensive innovation and discipline. Chesney focuses on adaptability, culture, and consistent winning habits.

Simmons emphasizes offensive innovation and discipline. Chesney focuses on adaptability, culture, and consistent winning habits. Fit for USF: Simmons aligns with Florida recruiting and AAC competition. Chesney provides a proven blueprint for long-term program stability.

Final Thoughts on Golesh’s Impact

Alex Golesh deserves recognition for revitalizing USF. He restored excitement, improved recruiting, and delivered competitive football. His offensive schemes energized Raymond James Stadium and gave fans hope. If he departs for Arkansas, he leaves behind a stronger program than the one he inherited. USF now faces a pivotal decision: choose between Simmons’ Florida-rooted energy or Chesney’s proven program-building expertise. Either candidate could continue Golesh’s progress and push the Bulls toward championship contention.