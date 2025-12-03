In a move that sent shockwaves through college football and underscored the University of South Florida’s commitment to building a championship program, USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins announced the hiring of Brian Hartline, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, as the Bulls’ new head coach.

Hartline replaces Alex Golish and is widely regarded as one of the sport’s fastest-rising coaching stars and elite recruiters. The decision is being hailed as a major win for the Bulls, bringing in a leader with proven success at the highest level and deep ties to Florida football.

Hartline’s Championship Pedigree

Hartline has played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s dominance over the past decade.

Helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

Guided the team to a 37-4 record over the last three seasons

Coordinated an offense that propelled Ohio State to the No. 1 ranking in the CFP standings

As wide receivers coach, Hartline developed some of the nation’s top talent and contributed to Ohio State’s 92-11 record (89%) during his eight years on staff. He has been part of eight Big Ten Championship teams as both a coach and player.

From NFL Receiver to Coaching Star

A former standout wide receiver at Ohio State, Hartline spent seven seasons in the NFL, including six with the Miami Dolphins, before returning to his alma mater to coach. His professional playing career in Florida gives him strong recruiting ties to the state and the Tampa Bay area.

Rob Higgins on Hartline’s Hiring

“Brian Hartline was our clear-cut first choice to lead our football program into the most exciting era in program history, and I am so fired up to have him leading the Bulls,” Higgins said. “A relentless recruiter, outstanding developer of talent and a gritty competitor, he comes from a championship background and is obsessed with instilling championship excellence in his players and teams.”

Higgins emphasized Hartline’s Florida connections, noting his six years with the Dolphins and his proven ability to recruit in the region. Hartline will be joined by his wife Kara and their children Brayden, Kameron, and Brooklyn as they become part of the Bulls family.

What’s Next for Hartline

Before officially joining USF, Hartline will coach the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana (Saturday, 8 p.m. on FOX). Following the game, he will be introduced to Bulls Nation and the media at a public event, with details to be announced soon.