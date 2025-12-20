South Florida’s offense is about to look very different — and very dangerous. New USF head coach Brian Hartline, long regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in college football from his time as Ohio State’s play caller, has assembled a staff built to score points in bunches. With Hartline’s aggressive, modern passing system at the center of the Bulls’ identity, the additions of veteran offensive coordinator Tim Beck and accomplished quarterbacks coach Mike Hartline signal a bold new era for USF Football. Few programs in the AAC — or the nation — will match the combined experience, creativity, and quarterback development pedigree now in Tampa.

Hartline Names Tim Beck Offensive Coordinator

USF officially announced that Tim Beck, the former Coastal Carolina head coach and one of the most experienced offensive coordinators in the country, will take over as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator. Beck brings 37 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons as an OC at four Power Four programs: Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and NC State.

Beck spent the last three seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina, leading the Chanticleers to three straight bowl appearances — the Hawai‘i Bowl (2023), Myrtle Beach Bowl (2024), and Independence Bowl (2025). His offenses have consistently ranked among the most productive in the nation, and his track record includes developing elite quarterbacks, engineering high‑scoring units, and elevating programs across multiple conferences.

A Proven Play Caller With National Credentials

Beck’s résumé reads like a blueprint for offensive success:

19 postseason bowl appearances

Three‑time Broyles Award nominee

Top‑10 national recruiter (24/7Sports, 2020)

Offensive coordinator for Ohio State’s 2016 College Football Playoff run

Architect of top‑20 offenses at Texas, NC State, and Nebraska

At NC State, Beck helped quarterback Devin Leary set a program record with 35 touchdown passes in 2021 — one of the best seasons by any ACC quarterback in the last decade. With Texas, Beck coached Sam Ehlinger, who produced more than 11,000 passing yards, 1,900 rushing yards, and 127 total touchdowns in his career. At Ohio State, Beck helped guide the Buckeyes to back‑to‑back double‑digit win seasons, including a 12–1 campaign in 2015 and an 11–2 finish in 2016.

Mike Hartline Joins Staff as Quarterbacks Coach

Joining Beck on the offensive staff is Mike Hartline, a former Kentucky quarterback and the younger brother of head coach Brian Hartline. Mike Hartline spent the 2024 season on Beck’s staff at Coastal Carolina and previously worked with him at Ohio State.

Hartline brings 10 years of collegiate coaching experience with stops at:

Ohio State

Cincinnati

Auburn

Charlotte

Coastal Carolina

Kentucky

He has coached and developed quarterbacks at every level, including working with Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett, Joe Burrow, and Dwayne Haskins during his time at Ohio State — a period in which the Buckeyes went 24–3.

A Quarterback Developer With Deep System Knowledge

Brian Hartline emphasized Mike’s value to the program:

“Mike has played the quarterback position at a very high level and has coached several outstanding quarterbacks across seven stops in his 10-year coaching career. He brings a deep familiarity with the offense Coach Beck and I want to run and will be exceptional in developing our players to excel in it.”

Hartline’s coaching journey includes serving as an offensive analyst at Cincinnati during an 11–2 season in 2018, coordinating the offense at Ohio Dominican from 2019–21, and contributing to staffs at Auburn and Charlotte before joining Coastal Carolina.

USF’s New Offensive Identity: Fast, Aggressive, and Quarterback‑Driven

With Brian Hartline’s system at the center, Tim Beck’s play‑calling experience, and Mike Hartline’s quarterback development expertise, USF is positioned to field one of the most dynamic offenses in the American.

This trio brings:

Elite passing concepts

Quarterback‑friendly schemes

Proven player development

National recruiting reach

Decades of combined Power Four experience

USF fans have every reason to expect an explosive, modern, and high‑scoring offense — one capable of competing immediately and elevating the Bulls into championship contention.