Ohio State remains on top in the AP Poll. USF returns to the rankings at No. 25

By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Columnist

Ohio State remains entrenched at the top of the college football rankings, showing no signs of slowing down as the postseason nears. Meanwhile, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Georgia are locked in a fierce climb, each making compelling cases to break into the elite tier.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Ohio State Rules But Here Comes The G-6 Teams Move Up

The latest shakeup also features a surge from the Group of Six, with James Madison making its Top 25 debut at No. 24—an historic moment for the Dukes. After a two-week absence, South Florida reclaims its spot at No. 25, signaling renewed momentum and a potential late-season run that would land them in the postseason.

California’s Historic Road Win Over Louisville

California’s thrilling 29–26 overtime victory against then-No. 14 Louisville marked a milestone for the Golden Bears. It was their first road win over a ranked opponent in the Eastern time zone since 2002, when they upset No. 15 Michigan State. This win also highlighted the Bears’ resilience across time zones—they previously defeated Boston College 28–24 in September, making this their second win three time zones away from home in 2025.

Quarterback J. Sagapolutele led the Bears with over 2,100 passing yards this season, while running back K. Raphael added 10 touchdowns on the ground. The win not only boosts California’s bowl prospects but also signals a shift in their national competitiveness.

Texas Tech Shuts Down BYU, Climbs Defensive Rankings

Texas Tech surged to No. 8 in the national rankings after a commanding 29–7 win over then-No. 8 BYU. The Red Raiders allowed just seven points—their fewest against a top-10 opponent since beating Texas A&M 14–7 in 1995. BYU was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, marking the fifth time this season Texas Tech posted a shutout through three quarters.

Defensive standouts like Behren Morton and J’Koby Williams helped limit BYU to just 187 total yards. Texas Tech now ranks in the top 10 in three of the four major defensive categories, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most disciplined units in college football.

Virginia’s Fumble Woes and Miami’s Perfect Ball Security

No. 20 Virginia entered Week 11 as the only FBS team without a lost fumble. That streak ended abruptly in their 16–9 loss to Wake Forest, where they coughed up the ball three times. The sudden lapse in ball security proved costly, stalling drives and shifting momentum.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Miami remains the only FBS team yet to lose a fumble this season. Their flawless execution in ball handling has been a cornerstone of their success, keeping them in contention for a major bowl berth.