By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports

Sports talk radio in the Tampa Bay area is discussing the University of South Florida (USF) and how it compares to the legacy programs of Florida, Florida State, and Miami. However, this conversation isn’t focused on past achievements; instead, it’s looking ahead to 2029-2030, when there will be another round of conference realignment. The Bulls are on the rise.

The University of South Florida is no longer just a regional contender—they’re rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about programs in college football. Under the leadership of head coach Alex Golesh, the Bulls have surged into the national spotlight, not only with wins but with TV ratings that rival Florida, Florida State, and Miami.

According to recent Nielsen data and coverage from ESPN, CBS Sports, and USA Today, USF games have seen a dramatic uptick in viewership, especially during their late-season push into the AP Top 25. Their Week 11 matchup against UTSA drew over 5.5 million viewers on ESPN, outperforming several SEC and ACC broadcasts.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Surging Ratings and National Buzz

In the Tampa Bay television market during the 2025 college football season, South Florida (USF) emerged as the clear leader in local viewership, outperforming legacy programs like Florida, Florida State, Miami, and UCF. According to Nielsen data and media coverage from ESPN, USA Today, and the Tampa Bay Times, USF averaged between 1.5 to 1.7 million viewers per game locally, peaking during their Week 11 matchup against UTSA. That game alone drew over 5.5 million viewers nationally and marked a turning point in the Bulls’ media momentum.

The Florida Gators followed closely behind, averaging 1.3 to 1.5 million viewers in the Tampa region. Their rivalry game against Georgia in Week 10 was their most-watched broadcast, pulling in 7.8 million viewers nationally. However, coaching instability and inconsistent performance kept their ratings from climbing higher.

Florida State averaged 1.2 to 1.4 million viewers locally, with their Week 1 showdown against Alabama drawing a massive 10.7 million viewers nationwide. Despite strong national numbers, their local traction in Tampa was more modest, especially as midseason struggles dampened momentum.

Miami, while maintaining strong national ratings, averaged 1.1 to 1.3 million viewers in the Tampa market. Their early-season clash with Florida was a highlight, but their regional pull was limited compared to USF’s growing dominance.

UCF rounded out the group with 0.9 to 1.1 million viewers locally. Their Big 12 matchup against West Virginia was their most-watched game, but overall media buzz in Tampa remained subdued.

In summary, USF’s rise in local viewership reflects a broader shift in Florida’s college football landscape. With consistent wins, national rankings, and charismatic leadership from Coach Alex Golesh, the Bulls have become the dominant college football story in the Tampa Bay area—and they’re gaining fast on the state’s traditional powerhouses.

While traditional Florida powerhouses like the Gators, Seminoles, and Hurricanes have struggled with coaching transitions and inconsistent play, USF has quietly built a winning culture. Golesh’s team has become the feel-good story of 2025, drawing praise from national outlets and earning primetime slots that were once reserved for legacy programs.

Tampa Bay’s New College Football Power

In the Tampa Bay area, USF has become the dominant college football conversation. Local sports radio, fan forums, and regional media have shifted their focus to the Bulls, who now represent the best hope for postseason success in the Sunshine State.

With Raymond James Stadium crowd turning out in high energy and alumni engagement at an all-time high, USF is building a brand that resonates far beyond Florida. Their disciplined play, charismatic coaching, and underdog narrative have captured the imagination of fans nationwide.

Nationally USF is on the Radar

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum called USF “the story of college football so far this season,” praising their wins over Boise State and Florida.

CBS Sports and USA Today have featured USF as a rising program, especially as other Florida schools face coaching instability and declining rating.

USF reentered the AP Top 25 five times this season, most recently at No. 25 after a dominant win over UTSA.

Building on Momentum for 2026 and Beyond

It’s not just a moment—it’s a movement. With continued success, USF’s best days are clearly ahead. The transformation began under former Athletic Director Michael Kelly, whose strategic coaching hires and relentless push for an on-campus stadium laid the foundation for the Bulls’ rise.

Now, USF has made history as the first school in the country to appoint a CEO of Athletics: Rob Higgins. He replaces Kelly, who returned to Washington, D.C. to take his dream role as the AD at Navy. Together, Kelly’s groundwork and Higgins’ forward-thinking leadership have created a unified vision for where the Bulls are headed.

Given USF’s academic profile and athletic momentum, it’s highly likely that the ACC or Big 12 will consider them in the next round of college conference realignment.

Here’s what’s next on the Bulls’ to-do list:

Keep winning

Attract top-tier recruits and transfers

Secure more national TV slots on ESPN, FOX Sports, and CBS

Expand their footprint in the Tampa Bay market

Challenge for a New Year’s Six bowl berth

Coach Alex Golesh’s leadership, combined with a hungry roster and a passionate fan base, positions USF as a program on the rise. As other Florida schools face coaching instability and declining ratings, the Bulls are charging forward—with the nation watching.